PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors (11-1) rode a strong pitching performance from Brice Deaton to a 7-0 win over county and Division 2-4A rival North Pontotoc on Monday, March 7.
Deaton only allowed 3 hits in 6 innings of work, striking out 8. Garrett Pound finished the shutout by tossing the final frame.
Deaton helped his own cause in the bottom of the 1st inning, stepping up to the plate and launching a two-out solo homer over the left field wall.
North had one of its best scoring chances in the top of the 2nd. Kalor Kirby led off with a single and Cayson Capwell and Cam Abott drew walks, but Deaton got a groundout to escape the bases-loaded jam.
Pontotoc’s Walt Gardner legged out an infield single to start the bottom of the 4th. Miscues then began to plague North. Gardner later scored on a passed ball, a dropped third strike that allowed Jon Robert Carnes to reach. Carnes advanced to third on a pair of passed balls and came home on yet another passed ball, making it 3-0. The Vikings loaded the bases a second time in the top of the 5th, but Deaton again pitched out of the jam.
The Warriors’ Jackson Williams narrowly missed a homer by driving a double off the top of the left center field wall to open the bottom of the 5th. North Pontotoc pitcher Reece Kentner made a nice diving catch on a bunt for the first out before Ty Clayton drew a walk for the Warriors. An error on a ground ball from Gardner plated Pontotoc’s fourth run. Deaton followed with another RBI for a 5-0 lead, driving home Gardner with a single to right field.
North nearly broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the 6th. Wesley Simmons walked and advanced to third on a groundout. The half-inning ended as Simmons attempted to score when the ball briefly got away from PHS catcher Jackson Williams. Williams fired to Deaton covering home for the tag out.
Ethan Ball walked to lead off the Warrior 6th. Jabari Farr followed by drawing another walk. Both advanced on a wild pitch, with Ball racing home when a throw to third sailed to the fence. Later Gardner lined a single to plate Farr and extend the lead to the final of 7-0.
Kentner went 5 ⅓ innings on the mound for North and struck out 11, but defensive mistakes allowed four of out 7 runs to be unearned.
Gardner and Deaton each finished 2-4 at the plate for the Warriors.