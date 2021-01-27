The Pontotoc boys powerlifting team came away with a win in Saturday's Bruce Invitational.
The Warriors compiled 37 points and produced nine medalists. Caleb Goodwin, Kentrel Peters and Colton Hillhouse all finished in first place in their weight classes. Maddox Jones, Cameron Chunn, and Tyler McGregor had second place finishes, while Josh Crane, Bryan Wray and Rob Howard finished third.
The previous day the Lady Warriors also competed at Bruce and finished in fourth place.
Kaylin Simmons, De'Aisha Browner and Sherreonna Fitzpatrick each came in first place. Zaccaeah Holesome recorded a second place finish and Maggie Kimble a third place showing.
The boys will compete in the division meet on Friday at Ripley, while the girls will compete in their division championship in Ripley on Tuesday, February 2.