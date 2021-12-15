PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors (1-5 overall, 1-1 in division) scored early and often, leading to a big 87-48 rivalry victory over North Pontotoc on Friday night.
North’s Brayden Nowlin drove across the lane and hit a tough shot to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead. Pontotoc’s Jaylen Edwards buried a 3-pointer soon after to give the Warriors a 6-2 edge. Viking post player Joseph Spratt crashed the offensive glass for a putback to cut it to 6-4, but Edwards and Zane Tipler connected on back-to-back threes for PHS.
Rhett Robinson then got to the free throw line and knocked down a pair to put the Warriors up 14-4. Jonathan Armstrong grabbed a long bounce offensive rebound and hit a jumper. Edwards hit two free throws, Tipler and Tyler Shephard rolled in transition layups, and Emarion Hinton had a putback to give the Warriors a commanding 25-7 advantage after one quarter.
The second quarter was more evenly matched, as each team put 15 on the board. Spratt scored inside for North, and Tipler found Robinson for a bucket on a lob pass. Spratt had another bucket, and Nick Burchfield put back an offensive board. Robinson hit a free throw for Pontotoc before Jack Sansing drilled a 3-pointer to make it 31-15. Jordan Pitts notched a physical basket for the Vikings and drew a foul, converting the old-fashioned three at the foul line. After a couple of offensive rebounds, Nowlin converted yet another second chance basket for North to make it 32-20 with 2:39 left in the second quarter. North’s lone basket over the remainder of the half was another putback by Spratt. The Warriors got buckets from Edwards and Shephard, with additional free throws from Tipler and Shephard, to take a 40-22 lead into the locker room.
Shephard found an open Edwards for a corner 3-pointer to open the second half, followed by a driving layup by Tipler. North’s Jordan Pitts had a physical layup off of an inbounds pass before Tipler answered with a three for Pontotoc. Tipler then grabbed an offensive rebound and dished out to Edwards for another trey. The Vikings continued to produce, but the hole was too big. Pitts had another bucket, and Nick Burchfield drained a 3-pointer. Nowlin found a cutting Aiden Tatum for two, and Eli Baker hit an off balance floater in the lane. Pontotoc continued to pull away, however, with a pair of baskets at the rim by Shephard and additional layups by Sansing and Edwards to take a 59-35 lead into the final period.
“We wanted to make sure we attacked their zones and the things they are good at, rather than just relying on our shooting,” said Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler.
Edwards dominated the fourth quarter, hitting five threes and scoring 21 points to finish with 39 points on the night. Shephard finished with 17 points and Tipler 11. Pitts led North with 12 points; Spratt had 12.
Pontotoc travels to Hernando for a non-division game on Dec. 21.