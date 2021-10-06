THE HOLLOW – The Warriors found a way to win Friday night. Down their starting quarterback in the second half, Pontotoc scored a go ahead touchdown, with six minutes left in the game, behind the arm of Nic Townsend and the legs of Jaden Montgomery. Townsend would intercept the Bulldogs, as well, to seal the win with under a minute left in the game.
“It is important for these guys in the hollow to have found a way to win tonight,” said Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter, “It was so important for us.”
Pontotoc’s defense held a New Albany team who had been averaging 39 points per game coming into the match up with Pontotoc to 13 points.
“New Albany’s offense has been explosive all year and we have struggled with the big play,” said Coach Carter, “we didn’t give up one tonight and they kept things in front of them and tackled better and I’m real proud of them for that.”
The first quarter was scoreless. Pontotoc struck first in the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Jordan Ball to make it 7-0. A few minutes later starting quarterback Conner Armstrong left the game with a left shoulder injury after completing a 17-yard run. Pontotoc’s drive stalled and they were forced to punt. New Albany tied the game a few plays later on a Kelan Simpson 3-yard run.
“Nic coming in after Conner was injured and us going into our other system and winning out of it was an awesome,” said Coach Carter, “hats off to him and Jaden Montgomery with a clutch catch off the tip to give us an awesome finish.”
The third quarter was scoreless. The Bulldogs took the lead after another Kelan Simpson touchdown but New Albany missed the extra point. Pontotoc struck pay dirt on their next possession. On third and long Nic Townsend passed to Jaden Montgomery who hauled in a well-defended ball, broke the tackle and sprinted into the end zone for a touchdown. Eddie Nolasco hit the extra point and Pontotoc led 14-13. The Bulldogs had the ball with under a minute left and needed 36 yards for a touchdown but fourth down Townsend picked the ball off and finished off a solid night for the senior.
“Tonight we just found a way,” said coach Carter, “we just found a way to win.”
Townsend finished with 20 yards rushing, 28 yards receiving and was 1-3 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Ball finished with 14 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Pontotoc will head to Springville this week to face off with in county rival South Pontotoc.