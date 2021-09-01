SHANNON- Conner Armstrong connected with Nic Townsend on a game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass as time expired, lifting the Pontotoc Warriors to a thrilling 33-32 season-opening victory over Shannon last Friday.
The Warriors’ chances looked slim after turning the ball over on downs with 2:15 remaining in the game. The drive had reached the Shannon 9-yard line, keyed by a 56-yard reception by Kyleal McShan. However, a penalty and sack resulted in a 4th and 23, when a pass to the end zone fell incomplete. The Red Raiders had taken the lead 32-27 when quarterback Jemarcus Shines found the end zone with 4:42 to play.
Pontotoc (1-0) made things happen when it mattered most. The defense forced a three-and-out, allowing only two yards, but with the Warriors only having one timeout Shannon was able to run the clock down to 31 seconds. PHS caught a big break when a mishandled punt snap resulted in a 6-yard loss rather than a flip of field position, giving the Warriors the ball at the Shannon 31 with 26 seconds left. Armstrong then found Townsend on the next play for a 24-yard gain. A pass to the end zone with 14 seconds left was incomplete. On the final play, Townsend hauled in the ball just short of the goal line and powered in for the score.
“It was a total team win,” said Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter. “Everybody in this stadium thought we were out, but these guys just never gave up. I can’t say enough about them.”
The Warriors fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Shines found Jikeis Tucker for a 20-yard touchdown less than 3 minutes into the contest, and the Red Raiders’ J.R. Riles subsequently returned an interception 75 yards for a score. Shannon’s momentum continued when they recovered a Pontotoc fumble, but Malachi Brown’s sack helped force a three-and-out for the PHS defense.
The Warriors responded with a 83-yard drive. Hard running from Jordan Ball and Anndru Berry moved the Warriors down the field. Armstrong scored on a 6-yard quarterback keeper, and Eddie Nolasco added the extra point to cut it to 14-7 with 10:09 left in the second quarter. Pontotoc forced a turnover on the ensuing Shannon drive. Walker Tackett stripped the ball and Brown recovered at the Shannon 37, leading to another scoring drive. Armstrong completed a third down pass to Townsend, followed by an 11-yard rumble by Berry to the 13. Three plays later Armstrong took it in from 5 yards out. A blocked extra point allowed Shannon to keep a 14-13 edge, which it kept until halftime.
Tucker scored a 1-yard run with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter, capping a 98-yard drive that increased the Red Raider lead to 20-13. Pontotoc answered, with Jordan Ball carrying six times for 52 yards, including a drive-capping 11-yard TD. Berry plowed in for the two-point conversion, putting the Warriors on top 21-20 with 11:10 to go in the fourth quarter- their first lead of the night.
That was the first of five lead changes in a wild fourth quarter. Shannon scored on a 25-yard pass from Shines to Keytravious Shannon to go up 26-21 with 7:22 to play. Townsend’s 40-yard catch helped set up Armstrong’s third rushing TD of the night on a 1-yard QB sneak, giving the Warriors a 27-26 lead with 6:43 remaining. Shines’ TD run put Shannon back on top with just under five minutes to play.
“The defense came up big in that last drive to make them punt,” coach Carter said. “Conner (Armstrong) started rough, but he turned that game around. The receivers started catching the ball, and the offensive line was mowing them down for the running backs. It was a great opponent and a good start to the season for us.”
Pontotoc will host Grenada on Friday night. PHS will recognize its State Champion girl's basketball team before the game.