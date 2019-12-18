Pontotoc found its offensive stride late in Thursday's divisional road matchup against Itawamba AHS. The Warriors (10-4-1) ripped off three goals in overtime to come away with a 4-1 victory over the Indians and move to 4-0 in Division 2-4A.
Itawamba knocked in a shot in the 38th minute and went into halftime holding a 1-0 lead.
Reed Emison scored for the Warriors in the 45th minute to tie things up 1-1, and two teams played to a draw in the remainder of regulation.
Pontotoc, however, climbed on top in the 5th minute of overtime when Spencer Bass scored off of an assist from Miles Galloway, and the momentum built from there. Two minutes later Enrique Mendoza netted another goal to put the Warriors up 3-1 after the first 10 minute overtime period. Spencer Bass found the back of the net after a pass from Robert Ramos to provide the final 4-1 margin in the 18th minute of overtime.
In the girls game, Itawamba AHS won 3-2 in overtime. Katie Munlin and Megan Linley recorded the goals for Pontotoc, with Avery Walton picking up an assist.
In other action last week, Pontotoc split against Mooreville on Monday (December 9), with the boys winning 7-0 and the girls falling 2-0. Alan Morales had three goals, Spencer Bass had two goals and an assist, and Ross Mathews recorded one goal and two assists. Miles Galloway also scored a goal for the Warriors, while Jaron Hernandez had an assist.
Against Amory on Saturday, the Lady Warriors dropped a 2-1 decision, while the Warriors won 2-0.
Kareli Mendoza scored the lone goal for the girls, with Katie Hogue getting the assist. Ross Mathews scored both goals for the boys, with Miles Galloway recording an assist.