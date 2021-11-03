Pontotoc's Nic Townsend hands off to running back Andru Berry for his second touchdown of the game in the Warriors' win over Ripley on Thursday, clinching their second, consecutive Division 2-4A title. Pontotoc will host Gentry in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs on Friday.
Ripley – Pontotoc scored 27 unanswered points in the game, forced four turnovers in the second half, including a blocked punt by senior Dakota Walker, to help the Warriors to a 27-7 win last Friday night.
The win lifted Pontotoc to its second-straight Division 2-4A title.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them than I am tonight,” said head coach Jeff Carter, “they came into a hostile place, with bad weather, down starters on both sides of the ball, fought back and overcame adversity again to win the division.”
Pontotoc had never won back-to-back division titles before. “That division win was two in a row for us and that has never been done at Pontotoc before,” said Carter.
Immanuel Griffin hauled in a 34-yard touchdown reception from Ty Long early in the first quarter to give Ripley (8-2, 5-1) a 7-0 lead. It would be the only points of the game for the Tigers. Pontotoc answered on its next possession when Nic Townsend scored on a 7-yard run to make it 7-6.
“These guys kept fighting, kept giving us a chance to win because they kept competing and moved around and did their jobs,” said coach Carter, “I told them that the playoffs started tonight because if you win you get home field advantage and that’s huge for us.”
Trailing 7-6 in the third quarter the Warriors forced Ripley to punt and that is when Dakota Walker blocked the punt attempt and gave the Warriors the ball at the Ripley 11-yard line. Andru Berry took a handoff on the first play and scored for Pontotoc. He ran in the 2-pt conversion as well to give Pontotoc a 14-7 lead.
“Dakota [Walker] is a senior, a role player for us and he told me coach I think I can get it up the middle so I told him let’s do it, go get it,” said Carter, “I am very happy for him, he is a program guy and he blocked it and it flipped the momentum for us.”
On the next possession, Ripley mishandled another snap on a punt, and that gave Pontotoc the ball on the Tigers’ 16. Berry ran it in again with another 11-yard touchdown to extend Pontotoc’s lead to 20-7 in the third quarter. Nic Townsend broke off a 50-yard run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Townsend finished with 108 yards rushing and 29 yards passing. Berry finished with 88 yards rushing and 5 yards receiving filling in for an injured Jordan Ball and Montinique Wilson ran for 63 yards for the Warriors.
Pontotoc will host the Gentry Rams (5-4, 1-3) Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.