PONTOTOC- It took 48 minutes plus two overtimes, but the Pontotoc Warriors advanced Friday with a 35-34 win over Gentry in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Andru Berry plowed into the endzone on 4th and goal on the first possession of the second overtime period, his fourth rushing touchdown of the night. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to put the Warriors up 35-28. Gentry then answered in two plays, with quarterback Troy Griffin scoring on a 5-yard run to make it 35-34. The Rams elected to try for the win on a two-point conversion. Griffin rolled out, but he was run down and sacked by senior defensive end Justin Woods to end the game.
Gentry took advantage of an interception to strike first after a scoreless first quarter. Griffin completed a 35-yard TD pass to Marcus Stubbs with 11:33 remaining in the second to put the Rams up 7-0. Nic Townsend broke free on the ensuing kickoff, setting Pontotoc up at the Gentry 22-yard line, and later Berry rumbled into the endzone from 4 yards out. The Rams answered with an 85-yard drive, capped off when Griffin connected with Pharhiem Washington on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Back and forth the game continued to go, with the Warriors responding in turn. Montinique Wilson ripped off a 36-yard run, and on the next play Townsend scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:21 to go in the quarter. Nolasco’s extra point gave the Warriors a 14-13 halftime lead, as the Rams had missed the PAT after their last TD.
The Warriors came out strong and drove downfield on the opening possession of the second half, keyed by big runs by Townsend, Wilson and Berry. Berry finished the march with a 6-yard touchdown, giving PHS a 21-13 lead that held throughout the remainder of the third quarter.
Pontotoc had a chance to take control late in the third, reaching the red zone before three straight negative-yardage plays derailed the drive and led to a turnover on downs. Gentry, capitalized, driving 81 yards. Griffin found Bryce Young for a 22-yard TD, tying the game 21-21 with 6:43 to play. A pair of holding penalties derailed the next possession for Pontotoc and led to a punt deep in their end, giving Gentry the ball at the Pontotoc 42 with 1:35 to play. The defense came up big to preserve the tie and force overtime, however, as Walker Tackett intercepted a pass over the middle with 47 seconds left.
In the first overtime Gentry got the ball first (at the Warrior 10 per rules), and their effective air game continued with a 10-yard TD strike from Griffin to Jaylon Silas. Berry then ripped through the middle of the Ram defense for a 9-yard TD of his own, and Nolasco’s kick tied the contest at 28 and sent it into double overtime.
The Warriors will host Caledonia (9-1) on Friday. The Cavaliers made history Friday night by winning the school’s first-ever playoff game 31-24 over Kosciusko.