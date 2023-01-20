The Pontotoc Lady Warriors won a resounding victory over their local rivals, the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings on Jan. 20, 56-31.
A pair of free throws from Sadie Stegall got Pontotoc on the board early. North’s Bella Hayes grabbed a steal that led to points, and Kiara Shelly made good on transition points. A pull-up jumper from Stegall, and a short jumper from Alayna Ball improved the Lady Warriors’ lead. North’s Gracie Corley (10 points, the only Lady Viking in double digits) got a steal then got the ball back for a jump shot as the buzzer sounded for the first quarter, but the Lady Warriors led 17-10.
North’s Emma Burk hustled and ran down a loose ball that led to a score for North early in the second frame. Lana McCord made good on a pair of free throws, and Gracie Corley got a steal that led to a score. Pontotoc led 26-16 at halftime.
Pontotoc’s Channing Lane (12 points) hit a corner 3 pointer early in the third quarter. Mackenzie McGuirt got a steal that led to another 3 by Lane.
North’s Gracie Corley knocked down a 3 late in the frame, but the Lady Warriors led 47-22 down the stretch.
Boys
The Viking men held it close in the early going, but the Warriors pulled away as things got going, winning a rivalry game, 81-44.
North’s Eli Baker made a nifty behind the back move and scored in the lane in the early going. Pontotoc’s Rhett Robinson made good on a transition bucket. Three-point ace Adin Johson knocked down a shot from 10 o’clock on the perimeter, and Pontotoc led 20-13 at the end of the opening frame.
Rhett Robinson grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Tyler Shephard for an easy breakaway bucket to start the second quarter. That made Pontotoc’s lead a comfortable 26-13.
Johnson shot down another 3 in transition. North’s Nick Burchfield got an offensive putback, but the Warriors were cruising at 51-23 headed into halftime.
