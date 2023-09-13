The Pontotoc XC Warriors competed at the Mooreville Invitational and came away with a second place team finish.
The Warriors, with 53 points, were only beaten by the defending 5A state champions, Saltillo, by 7 points. Every runner played a key role as the Warriors bested the Oxford Chargers by a single point. The cooler temperatures made the 5K course fast and many runners ran times they were pleased with, including the Warriors.
Leading the boys was 3rd place finisher Kayson Newsom with a time of 16:56. Rounding out the top 7 were Samuel Aguilar (17:03), Andrew Chrestman (17:57), Jayce Culver (18:15), Cameron Braxton (18:58), Luis Moreno (19:38) and Noah Parmer (19:40).
Coach Chrestman noted, “I am very proud of the way our team competed. Many of the guys set goals in the summer to run their personal best times, and all of the top 7 guys achieved it Saturday”. Kayson, Samuel, Andrew, and Jayce all finished in the top 20 of the 4A - 7A race with Cameron finishing just outside the top 20 at 21st.
For the second week in a row, Rhett Mitchell was the fastest finisher for the junior high boys. Finishing second and having a great race was Noah Galbraith. Rhett and Noah were followed by a talented newcomer, Angel Garcia. Rounding out the top 6 finishers were Kevin Mendoza, Kade Cooley and Kolton Witcher.
Both teams will travel to Senatobia Thursday to compete in the 5 Star Invitational.
