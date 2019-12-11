I had the opportunity to go with my sister, nieces and great nieces to a ballet in New Albany over the weekend.
The title was a Cinderella Christmas and what little girl does not love Cinderella. We had a four-year-old, five-year-old and an eight-year-old with us.
When the lights went down and the curtains were pulled, all three girls were on their feet so they could see everything and their eyes were glued to the stage and the performance.
The eight-year-old was sitting beside me and she had her knees in the chair and was all but bouncing in the seat when the dancers would fly across the stage.
She would burst into applause at anything she found extraordinary. It did not matter that she might be the only one applauding.
I could see the excitement in her eyes. When new characters came onto the stage, she would inform me as to who the characters were.
She would also be sure I was following the story line.
I would look down the row of seats to see the other two girls and I’m not sure they even blinked as they watched the performance.
The performance was magical and each of the girls, young and old, enjoyed and marveled at the skill of each of the dancers.
After the performance, each of the girls had a rose and was allowed to go up on the stage and give to their rose to their favorite dancer. You would think they would all give their rose to Cinderella, but that was not the case.
As we left the theater all three girls danced all the way to the car. They didn’t care who was watching, they were dancing as much like the ballet dancers as they could.
Bravo to a great ballet and bravo for showing me how to watch through the eyes of a child.