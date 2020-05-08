The social distancing that we have been enduring has many of us looking for new forms of entertainment. Watching television show reruns and ballgames from the 1980’s can get old after a while. You can make your own entertainment by improving the wildlife habitat in your backyard.
Hummingbirds are a preferred wildlife species for many Mississippi homeowners to view. With a basic understanding of hummingbirds and their habitat requirements you can create a haven for these energetic creatures.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service Publications “Attracting Hummingbirds to Mississippi Gardens”, “Keeping Hummingbirds Coming Back for More”, and “Attract Hummingbirds with Colorful Plants” are sources for this article.
Background Information
Hummingbirds migrate to Mississippi in the spring and remain through the summer and fall. Hummingbirds normally arrive in Mississippi during March as the red buckeyes and azaleas are blooming. Normally in November, they head south to spend the winter in Central and South America.
There are ten different species of hummingbirds that have been spotted in Mississippi. The Ruby-throated hummingbird is the most common species found in Mississippi. It is also the only species known to breed east of the Mississippi River.
As with all types of wildlife, proper habitat should be maintained in order to see hummingbirds. Good habitat will provide the food, water, and shelter needed for the hummingbirds to flourish.
Food
Hummingbirds have extremely high energy requirements. Their fast metabolisms result from the fact that their wings beat an amazing 50-70 times a second! Hummingbirds get their energy from the nectar of brightly colored red, white, scarlet, and orange flowers. They generally must take in 50% of their body weight in flower nectar each day. Hummingbirds meet their protein requirements by eating spiders and soft-bodied insects.
Planting brightly colored flowering plants is the first step to attracting hummingbirds to your landscape. Planting a large group of flowering plants can be helpful in attracting hummingbirds. Scattering plantings can help accommodate more of these very territorial birds.
Common trees and shrubs to plant include azaleas, red buckeyes, lantanas, and mimosas. Vines that can be planted include trumpet creeper, crossvine, Virginia creeper, coral honeysuckle, and morning glories. Perennials that can be planted include four-o-clocks, hostas, bee balms, and cannas. Annual plants that can be planted include petunias, impatiens, and red salvia. A complete list of preferred plants can be found in the MSU Extension Service Publication “Attracting Hummingbirds to Mississippi Gardens.
The protein rich insects needed can be supplied by refraining from using insecticides near their favorite flowering plants.
Many homeowners enjoy providing supplemental food by erecting brightly colored hummingbird feeders. Hummingbird feeders may not always be necessary if desired flowering plants are provided throughout the spring and summer.
Feeders can be helpful for hummingbirds as long as they are cleaned and maintained regularly. Only provide a three day supply of sugar water for the birds at one time. This will allow the food to remain fresh. The feeders should be cleaned and rinsed twice a week.
It is helpful to have several small feeders compared to one large feeder. The smaller feeders will need to be filled more often resulting in a fresher food source for the birds. Having several small feeders hung out of sight of one another can also help prevent aggressive males from chasing the others away from the food source.
Hummingbird food can be purchased at stores or easily made at home. Homemade hummingbird food can be made by adding 1 part refined sugar to 4 parts water. The solution should be boiled to prevent fermentation. The solution should be allowed to cool before pouring it into the feeder. Adding red food coloring is not needed.
The feeders should be hung in the shade to slow the fermentation of the sugar water. The shade will also help slow the formation of algae.
Water
Hummingbirds can consume up to eight times their body weight in water each day. Hummingbirds will use most water sources but often prefer to not land on the ground in order to avoid predators. Bird baths can be used if rocks or bricks are inserted to lessen the depth of the water to allow them to drink.
Shelter
Hummingbirds need trees and shrubs to provide resting and nesting areas. They prefer a mixture of sunny and shady areas. This diversity allows the birds to warm or cool themselves depending on the temperature. The birds spend a considerable amount of time perching to observe their territory while avoiding predators. Leaving areas of dense vegetation including trees, shrubs and vines can provide the perfect nesting area.
By providing food, water, and shelter you can enjoy the pleasure and excitement provided by hummingbirds in flight.
