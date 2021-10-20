The Pontotoc County Supervisors received a number of bids for the dirt work that will be the first step in putting up a water tank on Magee Drive. Nine companies all total vied for the job.
A&B Construction from Thaxton put in a base bid at $779,332.50; Ausbern Construction from Okolona, $1,125,746.25; Cook and Son Construction from Smithville, $665,493.58; Forrester Associates from Ackermen, $1,145,937.36; Joe McGee Construction Company out of Brandon, $687,276.25; M&N Excavators from Oxford, $860,939.42; McKee construction from Philadelphia, $679,564.60; Pittman Construction from Corinth, $587,057.96 and Xcavators from Falkner, $762,706.75.
Pontotoc County’s Industrial Development Director Gary Chandler in a previous meeting briefed the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on the progress of putting up the water tank in the new industrial park which is yet to be developed on Magee Drive in the northern part of the City of Pontotoc.
“We finally got the clearance from MDA,” Chandler said. “A wetlands study was required for this project. We were able to get fifty percent of those charges reimbursed.”
Chandler said it has been a long time coming, “We were hoping to get started April, and we are just now here. He said the project would be bidded out in three different levels. The A part will be the dirt work, leveling the ground and building a service road; the B part will be getting sewer laid and the C part will be putting up of the tank itself.”
The elevated tank will hold 300,000 gallons of water. Water for the Magee Drive tank will be supplied by the City of Pontotoc.
The A part of the bidding process is what was on the table on Friday at the board meeting.
“There were a lot more bids than I thought there would be,” Chandler noted. “I was really pleased with the bids. We will be awarding it soon after the engineers finish studying them.”
John Byers, Community and Economic Development Director for Three Rivers said that the climate has changed as far as securing industries to an area. “For a long time all you had to have was a piece of property. Now they are wanting water and sewer and good roads because the industry is trying to reduce their time for set up. The more we can have in place, it gives us a little more of an edge. We want to put our best foot forward.”
Byers said that although it seems there are plenty of buildings that is not so. “We need the new industrial area because every existing building is full.”
This is just the first step in a major infrastructure project at this site. The fire protection component is enough to want a tower in place. “I’m glad they are doing this. It is a bad spot to be in when you don’t have enough water in the event of a fire. This grant will cover getting fire hydrants at these places as well as improve sewer on the Magee Drive site.”
Byers also noted that with the extra water industries can put sprinkling systems in. “It ought to help tremendously on insurance.”