Recently the Pontotoc county supervisors let the B and C components of the Magee Drive water tower. The A part was the dirt work, leveling the ground and building a service road; the B part was putting up the tank and the C part was laying the sewer and infrastructure. The elevated tank will hold 300,000 gallons of water. Water for the Magee Drive tank will be supplied by the City of Pontotoc.
Three companies placed bids to put up the tank with Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, LLC, from Avon, Indiana winning the bid of $1,233,570.
Others putting in bids were Caldwell Tanks, Inc., from Louisville, Kentucky with a bid of $1,409,000 and Maguire Iron, Inc., from Souix Falls, South Dakota with a bid of $2,057,600.
Once the tank is put up all the in fracture will have to be built around it with will include four sewer mains along with manholes, a bore for the main as well as a bore for the steel casing, 10 inch sewer lines, agricultural lime stone, fertilizer, seeding, vegetative materials for mulch, solid sodding, a temporary silt fence and 20 inch wattles. Wattles are materials designed and installed to control sediment at construction sites, thus preventing sediments from moving into waterbodies or waterways. Proper installation of wattles can reduce the rate of soil erosion, control sediment on site, reduce stormwater runoff velocity, and also promote water quality.
Four companies eyed for this bid with Eubank Construction from Booneville winning the bid at $235,403. Others bidding included AHS Construction from Pontotoc with a bid of $254,022; Aldridge Construction from Batesville, Mississippi with a bid of $282,836.48 and Ausburn Construction from Okolona with a bid of $314,009.68.
The A part of the project was awarded to Pittman Construction from Corinth, $587,057.96.
The whole project is coming in some $285 thousand more than the board expected because of materials. With the boards approval Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk has reached out to Mike Armor at MDA/ARC to tap into monies for this project and the project at the American Furniture Plant.