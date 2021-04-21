Pontotoc County supervisors have received the grant monies for a new water tower and can begin to let bids for the 300,000 gallon water tank that is set to be put up in the Pontotoc County Industrial Park.
Andy Wellinghoff, the Chief Financial Officer at Fusion Furniture said he is pleased the project is coming right along. “The tower increases the safety of our employees which is the most important aspect of having that water in place. It also allows to have a more robust fire sprinkling system.”
Wellinghoff said knowing that the employees can feel safe in their work environment is of chief concern and it will allow the company to grow in square feet and number of employees.
He thanked all the many entities that helped to get the moneys to put the water tank up.
At American Furniture, the CFO for that company, Todd Campbell said he is looking forward to the presence of the water tower in the industrial park. “It is pretty simple. It will give us the ability to add fire protection. It is the key to our growth and it will ensure our property is adequately protected and it will keep our 500 plus employees safe.”
Campbell said without adequate fire protection, “it is hard to grow as a company. I would also be amiss if I didn’t thank the board of supervisors and Three Rivers for their hard work and dedication in getting this. It is exciting to secure people’s jobs.”
Pontotoc County Supervisor board president Ernie Wright said that everybody worked together on the project. “It is good to be able to get water access for the industrial park and a tremendous step forward in the future for Pontotoc County citizens. We are very grateful to have these factories here and to have this fire protection for them.”
In other business the board approve the purchase of an asphalt roller for use by the county wide road maintenance at a price of $33,250.
A 2006 Ford F750 truck was approved to be purchased for use in the second district at a price of $8,500.
The Divocodata company was granted a check for $6,210 to mail certified notices to tax landowners and leinors.
Williams Auto was paid $936.40 for services on a Solid Waste truck.
Hooker Construction was approved for a payment of $88,768 for work on the Justice Court Center.
The third quarter contractural payment of 45,542 was ordered to be paid to North Mississippi EMS.
A gas meter activation fee of $175 was paid to the City of Pontotoc for the district 4 county shed.
Try State consulting services were authorized to get a payment of $5,000 for parcel adjustments in the county through the tax assessor.
Michael D. Self’s Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare supplement of $2,562.36 was paid in lieu of his participation in eh county health insurance coverage.
The five supervisors and board attorney were approved to attend the 92 annual convention in June in Biloxi and to have their registration fees and lodging paid.