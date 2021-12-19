Ecru’s water superintendent Shane Dunaway asked the board if they would consider getting a new communication system for the water wells.
“We don’t have anything installed for our wells to communicate to each other, which is causing one well to run almost 24 hours a day.”
Ecru has two wells, and when one is running low of water it needs to call the other one to begin pumping water, and the first one should be able to shut off for awhile. The board agreed they should look into pricing and get it done.
In other matters the town removed two police cars from their inventory, a white Chevy and a gray Tahoe, and donated them to the Town of Algoma.
The board also approved for Ken Sadderstorm to be hired as a part time officer and Ryan Owen and Sheffield Anthony as reserve officers.
Fees when applying for variances with the town will be a $100 for either mobile homes or rezoning filings going forth.
In three different motions and approvals the board approved to renew a line of credit at First Choice Bank, and earmarked it for the fence at the well; and then approved a payment to Ivy Fence Company in the amount of $17,208.96 for said fence at the well.
A $6,400 payment was approved to BBI for yearly maintenance fees.
ESI Engineering was ordered to advertise for the Cairo circle feed water project and easements with landowners were approved to be done within the Cairo project.
In the consent agenda November minutes were approved, December payroll docket was approved, claims docket was approved as well as water adjustments and October financials.