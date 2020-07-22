The Town of Ecru has officially adopted a comprehensive plan and a zoning ordinance for the town in compliance with their future annexation plans.
At a public hearing on July 7, Chris Watson with Bridge and Watson Engineering Service in Oxford spoke to the residents and the board at the hearing.
“It is necessary when a city wants to adopt a zoning ordinance to has to be based on something that it thought out. We have created a comprehensive plan for the next 20 to 25 years,” he noted.
Watson explained that Ecru is growing and “this is designed to guid growth. It will hopefully improve Ecru’s economic services.”
Watson said the comprehensive plan and zoning are there to help focus development on down town. “There are architecturally distance buildings down town. We want to persevere what is there and you want to control what comes in, for instance you wouldn’t want a car lot in the middle of down town.”
Watson explained as he pointed to various different maps that the future land use plan indicates type of use for the different lands around Ecru.”
Watson said it would make the most sense for there to be a high density of people living around the retail. “We want more people living closer to the stores,” he noted.
Watson said the comprehensive plan map is simply a way to try to anticipate how an area could logically develop. “This is to encourage future boards of aldermen as well,” he noted.
“The plan goes on with a number of other goals and objectives such as protecting the type of development that happens around the school. Do you want a liquor store next to the high school? No.
“It also helps with code enforcement,” he explained. “What would your house be worth if the house next to yours was a junk yard? Not much.”
Watson went on to explain zoning. While the first part of the presentation was simply a plan for the future development, zoning is different. “It is law. When it is passed it becomes enforceable.
“On the map you see that it is color coded the green is primarily agriculture land, R1 is the lowest density of residents, R2 is the next level and R3 is the highest densely developed. There is an orange space that is reserved for manufactured homes.”
Watson explained that the zoning ordinance keeps incompatible land uses from each other, “and also specifies architectural requirements for other buildings that Weill be built downtown, how tall the building can be and will specify parking spaces and handicapped parking as well.”
But in all this, Watson also stressed the there is a mechanism for variance. “Once you meet a certain standard the zoning can be amended, “ he noted.
There is also room for growth in the zoning order itself. “This may not be applicable ten years from now. Zoning requires a lot of common sense.”
And Watson said that while things may change, for the present short term, “this is better than what you have now.”