“Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” —Isaiah 43:19
Are you tired of the same old thing, day in and day out? Maybe you find yourself in a rut these days, struggling to find joy or just plain bored.
But that’s not God’s intention for you. He wants you to have an abundant life (John 10:10), full of purpose and meaning.
With the start of fall, it’s the perfect time to reboot and begin a new season in your life. Here are five ways to shake up your routine and keep God at the center.
1. Pour Into Someone’s Life
“All around you are people whose lives are filled with trouble and sorrow, and they need your compassion and encouragement.” —Billy Graham
One of the best ways to re-energize your own life is to focus on someone else’s. Is there a young person in your life in need of a mentor? Approach him or her about being that person. Are there people in your family or neighborhood you don’t normally spend time with? Reach out and invite them to a meal or activity with you.
You might also consider serving your church or community in some way—even if it’s for a short period of time or something you can do from home.
The Bible says even Jesus Christ “came not to be served but to serve” (Matthew 20:28). Serving is a great way not only to live out your faith, but to to meet and impact new people, and improve the places around you. You may discover a new talent or hobby while you’re at it.
2. Pray for Something New
“Too often we use petty little petitions, oratorical exercises, or the words of others rather than the cries of our inmost being. When you pray, pray!” —Billy Graham
Do you ever find yourself praying for the same things over and over? There’s something to be said for persistence in prayer, but it can also be good to expand your conversation with God.
Think of someone—or maybe a group of people—you don’t normally pray for and add that person or group to your prayers. If no one comes to mind, ask God to give you a specific burden that you take to Him in prayer. You might even ask others to join you. Whatever you pray for, expect God to work.
3. Set Aside Quiet Time With God
“And rising very early in the morning, while it was still dark, [Jesus] departed and went out to a desolate place, and there he prayed.” —Mark 1:35
If Jesus needed alone time with God, how much more do we?
Maybe you’ve heard of having “quiet time” with God but haven’t yet made it a habit. Now is a good time to start! Quiet time means setting aside a few moments in your day devoted solely to God—without distractions. You might spend that time talking to God in prayer, meditating on something you read in Scripture, seeking His direction, or simply being quiet and letting God speak to you. As Psalm 46:10 urges us, “Be still, and know that I am God.”
Take the first step today and look for a quiet place in your home, yard, or maybe a local library or coffee shop where you can get alone with God and renew your faith daily.
4. Get Outside
“Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it; let the field exult, and everything in it! Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy before the Lord …” —Psalm 96:13
Sometimes a bit of fresh air can do us a lot of good—physically, mentally and spiritually.
Remember that God created the nature around us to be used and enjoyed. It’s also an expression of Himself—a sign of His handiwork (Psalm 19:1). Take time to get outside—or sit at a window if you can’t get out—and take in all of God’s creation. You might make a mental note of all the beauty you see or all the ways God’s character is evident in the creation around you.
5. Eliminate Negativity
“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” —Philippians 4:8
Where’s your focus today? If you find yourself full of fear or worry, dwelling on a difficult past or venting one complaint after another, maybe it’s time for an attitude adjustment.
That doesn’t mean ignoring trials and turmoil around you, but keeping your attention on God’s promises for His children—on His faithfulness, provision, comfort, peace, unfailing love and eternal life. Your positive outlook and trust in God may rub off on people around you.
