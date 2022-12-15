As another year comes to an end, it is a good practice to reflect on successes and blessings. I am thankful for the opportunity to work in the best county in the state to be an agriculture and natural resources Extension agent. Few counties have the variety of agriculture including row crops, forestry, livestock, fruit orchards, and vegetable crops. This diversity and great people are what makes Pontotoc County the best.
My role allows me to work with farmers, landowners, and landscapers that are eager to improve their operations and to help others to be successful. Our agriculture associations have embraced opportunities to serve the citizens of Pontotoc County. The Cattlemen’s Association, Forestry Association, and Master Gardeners have all used their talents to provide for others.
I would like to highlight a few of our accomplishments including the Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association scholarship program, the Pontotoc Forestry Association Youth Forestry Field Day, and the Pontotoc Farmers Market.
The Cattlemen’s Association has done a great job promoting and funding its scholarship program. Money raised through its annual the steak sandwich fundraiser, that occurs each October, is used to provide educational opportunities for our youth. Currently three $1,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Maly Mae Fitts, Kimberly Tedford, and J.D. Chism. Each of these students is studying agriculture-based programs at Itawamba Community College or Mississippi State University.
The Forestry Association has started a youth forestry field day. This effort is being used to introduce students and 4-H members to forestry and natural resource management. Several of the participating youth have also been involved in 4-H, FFA, and Environthon forestry competitions. Harry Patterson showed great hospitality in hosting this event. He demonstrated his sawmill and led the students on a tour of his timberland helping to improve their tree identification skills.
The Master Gardeners have played an important role in improving the Pontotoc Farmers Market. In my opinion, the market has become the best in North Mississippi! This growth has been due to cooperation between the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce, the Master Gardeners, the Hanging Grapes MHV club, and the dedicated effort of the market manager, Julia McDowell .
If you would like to learn more about the educational and service opportunities available through the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County, please call 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
