As another year comes to an end, it is a good practice to reflect on successes and blessings. I am thankful for the opportunity to work in the best county in the state to be an agriculture and natural resources Extension agent. Few counties have the variety of agriculture including row crops, forestry, livestock, fruit orchards, and vegetable crops. This diversity and great people are what makes Pontotoc County the best.

