We are blessed to live in the United States of America, the greatest country on earth. Part of what makes America so special are the many men and women who have served in the military defending freedom. Throughout the history of America, patriots have fought in every major war:
1775 – 1783: American Revolutionary War
1812 – 1815: War of 1812
1846 – 1848: Mexican - American War
1861 – 1865: American Civil War
1898: Spanish American War
1899 – 1902: Philippine-American War
1917 – 1918: World War I
1941 – 1945: World War II
1950 – 1953: Korean Conflict
1959 – 1975: Vietnam War
1991: Persian Gulf War – Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm
2001: U.S. Led Invasion of Afghanistan
2003: Invasion of Iraq – Second Persian Gulf War
World War I officially ended at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918 when an armistice was signed between the Allied Nations and Germany. In November 1919, President Wilson signed a proclamation designating November 11th as Armistice Day in remembrance of the ending of World War I which took effect at the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month”. The United States Congress officially recognized Armistice Day in 1926 by passing a resolution making November 11th a legal holiday with the displaying of the American flag on government buildings and “inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples”. Today, Armistice Day is known as Veterans Day. The adage “Freedom is not free” is still true. This Veterans Day, thank a veteran, and remember to pray for our current military men and women who are stationed all over the world.
Veterans Day Events in Pontotoc:
Veterans Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street
Veterans Day Program at 11:00 a.m. on the Court Square
Upcoming Extension Class: Cutlery Pockets Class
Make your holiday table extra special with pockets to hold cutlery. We will show you how to complete this simple sewing project. Bring a roll of non-wired three- or four-inch-wide ribbon of your choice. We will furnish the thread and instructions. Each participant will leave with a set of cutlery pockets. There is no charge for the class. Please call the office to sign up. The class will be held on Thursday, November 18th at the Pontotoc Extension Office from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.