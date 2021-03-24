Tornado shelters in Pontotoc County
Algoma - 2 shelters: Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Ecru - 7 shelters: Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Sherman - 7 shelters: 161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters: 2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters: Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Beckham - 1 shelter: 414 Beckham Road
Hurricane - 1 shelter: 7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter: 3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters: Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist Church)
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters: 175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road.
North Pontotoc School campus on Highway 15 North
South Pontotoc School campus on South Pontotoc Road
In the city the eight shelters are at the following locations:
116 North Main St.
320 Clark St.
206 Hud St.
289 Lake Drive
374 Highway 15 South
472A Vance Street
290 Eighth Street
1814 Highway 15 North