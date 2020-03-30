Have you noticed the bears? Have you put up Christmas lights again? These are a couple of the things people are doing to lift their spirits and to help the children get through these trying days.
I must admit the bears are cute. I’ve put my little white bear and a little purple bear out beside my mailbox in the little sweet gum trees and my Christmas lights are still on the bird feeding pole.
These are things we can do to help the children through the COVID-19 outbreak but the best thing you can do is seek God during this time. My mama and daddy listen to the senior pastor of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His name happens to be Allen Jackson, and you can go to his website allenjackson.com for comfort each day. He is encouraging Christians to pray each hour for the seven hours you are up. When the children of Israel came together for corporate prayer, they would recite the Psalms back and forth to each other in responsive reading. These prayers are based on scriptures and some are scriptures.
These are prayers we can pray as a nation. When we collectively lift our voices to the Lord with a pure heart, He hears. Cut this out, put it on your refrigerator, encourage your children to pray, encourage yourself to pray. Won’t you try it today?
Hourly Prayers especially during COVID-19
Prayer #1
The Lord’s Prayer Matt. 6:9-11
Our Father, who art in heaven,
Hallowed be your name,
Your Kingdom come,
Your will be done on earth,
as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who
trespass against us.
Lead us not into temptation
but deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, forever and ever, Amen.
Prayer #2
Scripture Truth:
1 Timothy 2:1-4 (NIV)
1 I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone– 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. 3 This is good, and pleases God our Savior, 4 who wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.
Psalm 33:12 (NIV)
12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people he chose for his inheritance.
Prayer for those in authority
Heavenly Father, we pray for our leaders—for all those in authority—our president, our governors, the leaders of our cities and towns—give them wisdom and understanding from You. Direct their decisions that we might live peaceful lives in godliness and holiness. Grant us a spirit of unity and cooperation. Silence the voices of division and hate. We are a land in need of healing. We have accepted your great blessings and enjoyed your protection but in our pride we have declared ourselves the source of these divine gifts. Forgive us of our pride, our arrogance and our idolatry. As your people we know you are a God of justice but also a God of great mercy and forgiveness. We come today in humility to acknowledge our sin and to repent before You. May your name be exalted and your Word honored across our nation — in the churches, in our homes, in our classrooms, in our courtrooms and throughout our government. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Prayer #3
Daniel’s Prayer, Daniel 9:9-19
O Lord, the great and awesome God, who keeps his covenant of love with all who love him and obey his commands, we have sinned and done wrong. We have been wicked and have rebelled; we have turned away from your commands and laws. We have not listened to your direction. Now, O Lord our God, hear the prayers and petitions of your servants. For your sake, O Lord, look with favor on your people. Give ear and hear; open your eyes and see the desolation of our day. We do not make requests because we are righteous, but because of your great mercy. O Lord, listen! O Lord, forgive! O Lord, hear and act! For your sake, do not delay, because your people bear your name, Amen.
Prayer #4
Scripture Truth:
Deuteronomy 28:2-3 (NASB)
2 “All these blessings will come upon you and overtake you if you obey the LORD your God: 3 “Blessed shall you be in the city, and blessed shall you be in the country.
2 Samuel 24:15-16 (NASB)
15 So the LORD sent a pestilence upon Israel from the morning until the appointed time, and seventy thousand men of the people from Dan to Beersheba died. 16 When the angel stretched out his hand toward Jerusalem to destroy it, the LORD relented from the calamity and said to the angel who destroyed the people, “It is enough! Now relax your hand!”
Psalm 91:3, 5-6, 7, 9-10 (NIV)
3 Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence.
5 You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, 6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday.
7 A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.
9 If you make the Most High your dwelling– even the LORD, who is my refuge– 10 then no harm will befall you, no disaster will come near your tent.
Blessing not Curse Prayer
Almighty God, you are right in all your judgments and in your great love you discipline. We acknowledge your sovereignty and authority over our lives. Forgive us for our disrespect and indifference. You are our Creator and the One who gives us breath. Look once again upon us in mercy and deliver us from this virus and all that has arrived with it. Give us the wisdom and perseverance to see this pestilence turned back. Do not forsake us, let us once again see the blessings of God upon our lives and our land, in Jesus name, Amen.
Prayer #5
Scripture Truth:
Psalm 103:2-3 (NIV)
2 Praise the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits– 3 who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases,
Jeremiah 30:17 (NIV)
17 But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the LORD, ‘because you are called an outcast, Zion for whom no one cares.’
Ephesians 2:4-5 (NIV)
4 But because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, 5 made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions–it is by grace you have been saved.
Healing prayer
Heavenly Father, you are rich in mercy and delight in showing grace. Look upon us now in kindness and pour healing upon our land. Restore health to those who are suffering and heal our wounds. May the spirit of death and destruction be turned back. Give strength, protection and wisdom to those who are caring for the sick. Awaken us once again the awareness of Your presence and provision —for it is only in You that we have security and wholeness. It is you who saves and heals, we rejoice in the God of our salvation, in Jesus’ name, Amen.
Prayer #6
Scripture Truth:
John 17:20-21 (NASB)
20 “I do not ask on behalf
of these alone, but for those also who believe in Me
through their word;
21 that they may all be one;
Philippians 2:1-4 (NIV)
1 If you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any fellowship with the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, 2 then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and purpose. 3 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. 4 Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.
Deuteronomy 28:20 (NIV)
20 The LORD will send on you curses, confusion and rebuke in everything you put your hand to, until you are destroyed and come to sudden ruin because
of the evil you have done
in forsaking him.
Unity Prayer
Heavenly Father, deliver us from the curse of confusion and division. We repent of our sin of independence and rebellion. May all those who seek to divide and agitate be silenced. We humbly submit to your authority and Lordship. By your Spirit unite us again in faith, in purpose and in love. Forgive us for our selfish ambition and relentless pursuit of pleasure. Teach us again to stand together in the power and love of the truth of Jesus Christ. May His name be exalted throughout our land, in Jesus’ name, Amen.
Prayer #7
Scripture Truth:
Psalm 7:17 (NIV)
17 I will give thanks to the LORD because of his righteousness and will sing praise to the name of the LORD Most High.
Revelation 11:17 (NIV)
“We give thanks to you, Lord God Almighty, the One who is and who was, because you have taken your great power and have begun to reign.
1 Chronicles 16:8-12 (NIV)
8 Give thanks to the LORD, call on his name; make known among the nations what he has done. 9 Sing to him, sing praise to him; tell of all his wonderful acts. 10 Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the LORD rejoice. 11 Look to the LORD and his strength; seek his face always. 12 Remember the wonders he has done, his miracles, and the judgments he pronounced,
2 Samuel 22:47-50 (NIV)
47 “The LORD lives! Praise be to my Rock! Exalted be God, the Rock, my Savior! 48 He is the God who avenges me, who puts the nations under me, 49 who sets me free from my enemies. You exalted me above my foes; from violent men you rescued me. 50 Therefore I will praise you, O LORD, among the nations; I will sing praises to your name.
Thanksgiving and praise prayer
Heavenly Father, we give praise to you today for you are worthy. You created the earth and all that is in it. You give us life and set our feet on paths of righteousness. We give thanks to you because you have chosen us and called us out of the darkness. You have forgiven our sins and restored our souls. You and you alone deserve glory and honor and praise. Let all the earth be filled with the praises of our God. Let the Name of Jesus be lifted up once again across our land —on campuses, in courtrooms, throughout the halls of government, within our homes, from our pulpits —may the praises of God break forth, Amen.