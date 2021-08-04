If a world globe were sitting in front of you how quickly could you pinpoint the location of Afghanistan–Iraq–Iran–Saudi Arabia–Normandy– Phillippines–Vietnam–Korea–Germany–Grenada–Gettysburg–Midway–Iwo Jima?
American service members have fought and died in all those countries and places – and many, many more I didn’t name.
I couldn’t point them out either without some difficulty. And I bet that many service members have fought in places they couldn’t find on a map either.
American service members have fought and died for this country and freedom around the world for 245 years.
I’ve enjoyed the freedoms of this great country since December 19, 1956, but never once have I had to put my life on the line to preserve that freedom.
All United States combat forces are scheduled to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. That date marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in this country.
American service members were deployed to Afghanistan in 2001. I’m told that 2,448 American service members died and 20,722 were wounded (thus far) in Afghanistan. I’m not able to put a total to the number of different service members who served in Afghanistan the past 20 years.
Should we have gone? Was it worth it? Should we be leaving?
I’m not qualified to say. I’ve not been shot at or lost a son or daughter over there.
The men and women who have served in the military have a right to say so. So do the parents of the hundreds of thousands who served in Afghanistan. And certainly the spouses of all service members deserve to have an opinion.
Spouses of service members are more or less in the armed services. They work and strive to keep the home and family together. And most importantly they pray.
On this editorial page, below the article you’re now reading, is the Veterans Corner, which is written by Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer Mack Huey, a native of Pontotoc.
Mack Huey served in the U.S. Army and retired in September 2012 after 30 years of active duty as a Colonel. The military police was his military occupational specialty.
Colonel Huey served in Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom) and in Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom) twice.
His lifelong military assignments also included: Fort Riley, KS; Fort McClellan, AL (twice); Fort Davis and Fort Clayton, Republic of Panaman; Fort Hood, TX (twice); British Royal Air Force Base Upavon, Wiltshire, England; Fort Bragg, NC; Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico; MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, FL; Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar; Carlisle Barrracks, PA; and Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
Colonel Huey has earned his say so.
In his Veterans Column this week he pays tribute to service members who proudly and bravely served our nation in Afghanistan.
We are honored to publish his Veterans Corner each month and I wish to thank him for his untiring efforts to help veterans in his capacity as veterans service officer.
Colonel Huey strives daily to inform veterans of the benefits available to them. Obtaining those benefits often involves a lot of paper work (and time) and his 30 years experience in the military is invaluable in getting the job done. He stays the course.
A recent Veterans Affairs Spending report shows that 1,690 veterans in Pontotoc County are currently receiving assistance, an increase of 152 veterans over the past four years.
In Pontotoc County for 2020, total VA expenditures were reported at $12,510,463, an increase of $2,375,192 since 2016. These expenditures include compensation and pension expenditures, education, vocational rehab, insurance, and medical care.
Mack Huey knows the sacrifices that veterans have made and he knows that each one is worth the effort it takes to secure the benefits they have coming.
When I read Mack’s article I cried. I prayed that my grandson would never have to fight in a war, regardless of where it is located on a globe.
Obviously wounded veterans need our support and care, but many combat veterans suffer daily from unseen trauma and mental health issues. Suicides among veterans are at an all-time high.
We can do more to help all of our veterans. All Americans can demand that our veterans are a number one priority for those we elect and send to Washington. We should also do more to help the spouses of deceased veterans.
Surprisingly, many veterans don’t know the scope of benefits they are entitled to. If you know a veteran who needs help, urge them or a family member to contact Mack Huey.
Veterans don’t want to be forgotten. Please thank them for their service and our freedom.