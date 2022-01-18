Danny Rogers from Bruce Telephone Company, left, chats with Algoma Board of Aldermen members Sue Weeks and Tommy Caldwell during a kickoff presentation about high-speed internet service, held at the Seafood Junction on Jan. 11.
Residents in Algoma are now enjoying the convenience of braodband internet service, thanks to We Connect Fiber.
We Connect is a subsidiary of Bruce Telephone Company, and on Jan. 11, General Manager Jay Vanlandingham was among several company reps present to officially cut the ribbon on service that some 130 residents are already using. Many of those are in the Mulberry Ridge subdivision.
"This is a great opportunity for growth, and we're excited to offer this service in an area where it's been needed for a while," said Vanlandingham to a crowd of some 35, including state political officials and members of the Algoma Board of Aldermen.
Danny Rodgers handles right-of-way for Bruce Telephone Company.
"We've connected about 30 houses in the subdivision and now we're working on plowing drops for other houses along Rickman Rd.," said Rodgers. A drop is a line extending from the main line, outward, to a private residnece.
As of this article, crews were working on Jackson Rd., and moving east, toward Rickman Rd., accordign to Vanlandingham.
We Connect provides service up to 1 gig upload and download speeds, and Vanlandingham did a real-time demonstration, showing the connection speed. He showed the meter on a projector screen, demonstrating the We Connecst service that fed into the Seafood Junction, the restaurant that hosted the event.
Rodgers described the area that We Connect will serve. It extends from Toxhish Rd., along Hwy. 15, then northest to Hwy. 41 and north to Campground Rd., according to Rodgers. We Connecst will also service Cooke Rd, and Macedonia Rd., extending south off Hwy. 341, through the Reland/Serepta area.
Phase One of the build will include areas west of Hwy. 15.
We Connect offer plans for $54. 95 and
479.95,
Algoma Alderman Tommy Caldwell was onhand for the presentation.
"We're excited about this, and we're confident it will provide a valuable service to Algoma residents, espeically families with school-aged children, for whom high-speed internet is crucial," said Caldwell.
Rodgers said that everyone in the coverage area should have high-speed internet service avaialbale by Aug. 1.
Vanlandingham asked that residents be patient.
"We recognize that there's a great need in this area, and we're working as quickly as we can to extend this valuable service to eveyone who needs it and who is within our ability to serve," said Vanlandingham.
For more information call We Connect at (662) 490-6040.