If you go into any big box retail store it seems they have forgotten about two holidays. Everywhere you look there are Christmas trees and Christmas decorations.
I like to enjoy each of the Holidays in the last three months of the year.
Let’s start with Halloween. If you are around downtown Pontotoc on Tuesday, the 29th pull over and just watch as over 800 children from the local daycare centers, kindergarten, first and second graders from Pontotoc, South and North Pontotoc schools will make the harvest walk down main street.
These little ones will be dressed in their favorite costume for this year going from store to store filling their bags with all types of candy.
By the time they make their rounds, their bags are so full of candy many of them struggle to haul it all and their little legs are worn out from their long walk.
This is one of my favorite things that is done in Pontotoc.
Once we get Halloween behind us, does not mean that we fast forward to Christmas. We still have a Turkey to cook.
Thanksgiving is my holiday! I love everything about Thanksgiving. I love the food, the family gatherings and of course the football.
This is the holiday with no pressure. It is a time we can gather and enjoy each other and be thankful for the many blessings we have with out the stress and commercialism that comes with Christmas.
I like to decorate for Thanksgiving and for Christmas.
I am a simple Christmas person. I love the gift giving, but I don’t go overboard. It is truly a busy time of the year, but I savor every minute of each of the three holidays.
If we skip one, we will miss something special.
Let’s have fun at Halloween, then we will make our plans for Thanksgiving.