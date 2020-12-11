With approximately two weeks remaining until Christmas many people have finished decorating their homes to celebrate this wonderful season. It is not too late to add more decorations to show your Christmas spirit.
As the Christmas season progresses, the supplies of decorations commonly found in stores can be depleted. Fortunately, Mississippians have an endless supply of native plants that can be used to accent their decorations. There are native plants that can be used to make great wreaths, garlands, and arrangements. This article will suggest common native plants that can give your decorations an authentic look and feel.
Common Mississippi plants that will be discussed include southern magnolia, yaupon, American holly, loblolly pine, and eastern redcedar. The sources for this article are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Natural Greenery Adds Fresh Look to Holiday Décor” and “Mississippi Trees”.
Southern Magnolia
It is fitting to use the Mississippi state tree to decorate for Christmas. The broad evergreen southern magnolia leaves make great wreaths, garlands, and arrangements. Southern magnolia is a native to woodlands primarily in the southern Mississippi. It is a commonly used landscape tree that can grow to height of 100 feet.
Yaupon
Yaupon is native to southern Mississippi. It is a commonly used landscape tree that grows to a height of 25 feet. Yaupon is also referred to as Christmas berry due to its beautiful red fruit that can brighten any home. Yaupons can be used in wreaths, garlands, or simply placed on a fireplace mantle to put the berries on full display.
American Holly
Don’t forget the boughs of holly! American holly is a native understory tree that can be found in woodlands in most areas of Mississippi. It has been utilized as a landscape tree that grows to a height of 60 feet. The leaves have several sharp spines along the margins that provide a traditional appearance to Christmas decorations. American holly produces red berries that can be the focus of a variety of decorations.
Loblolly Pine
Loblolly pine is a commercially important tree that native to woodlands across Mississippi. The long needles of loblolly pine make great wreaths or garlands. The fresh pine scent also adds value to its use. The large cones from loblolly pine also can add to the beauty of Christmas arrangements.
Eastern redcedar
Eastern redcedar is native to woodlands and pastures throughout Mississippi. It has also been used as a landscape tree that grows to a height of up to 50 feet. This fragrant plant with its bright blue berries can provide an excellent accent to wreaths and garlands.
Using native plants to decorate for Christmas is a fun and creative way to make your home festive during the holiday season. Also, if your Christmas arrangements lose their beauty you can easily find a free replacement!