I looked out across the yard Thursday afternoon and smiled. Kids were everywhere. Some were on the swing, some were around the fort, some were sitting on the picnic tables. It was neat to see them all having fun and being at peace on that Thanksgiving day.
Mama pushed the rooster off the roost that morning and put the turkey in the oven before Jon got there to help. Her almost 82 year old strength amazes me, I wanted Jon to help her with the putting the heavy skillet and 22 pound bird in the oven and she beat him to the task. But that was okay. He was still there to spend time with her in those early morning hours before everyone woke up and the day got started with all the Butlers coming in and out.
We were expecting 35 folks with all the extended family and Kirsten even invited a friend and her two children to come share the day with us. It was neat to take in a stranger and fold her into the loving arms of our family.
I realize we have something special on that hill that daddy and mama started years ago and it is neat to see others drawn to the love and joy we share. We aren’t a perfect family by far, but we are bound together by love.
The day was filled with laughter and conversations from every corner of the place. The tv was silent which was a blessing. We were enjoying the time with each other. Outside daddy had a little fire going in the pit and the boys shared some time with him. Inside mama had the house smelling like turkey and everyone brought the dishes we were assigned and the table was spread with enough food for everyone.
We ate early in the afternoon so that we could spend the rest of the day with each other. I pulled the younger children aside one by one and we made jump ropes out of t-shirts that I’d bought from the Salvation Army. It was fun to teach them something they could do on their own another time; and play with the ropes once they were completed.
I’d brought the ingredients for wassail and spiced tea. Along about dark my nephew Wilson asked me if I had it. I said I did and when we got the kitchen cleaned up we’d make some. That was his incentive to help. When that was done I brought in the juices and let him make the cider elixir and I shared with him my hints for a better tasting wassail. [Incidentally this recipe is in the beverages section of our Peek Into Christmas magazine that was in last week’s paper. If you didn’t get your copy, make sure you drop by the office and get one.]
While the wassail was bubbling on the stove I brought in the spiced tea ingredients and he mixed them together as well. We had enough for him to carry to his apartment, leave a jar at his mama’s house and I left some at my mama’s house and carried some home. Everybody was happy.
Soon everyone was sipping on the warm wassail and enjoying conversation while we watched Lt. Colombo solve another mystery.
When the rain began to set in daddy said he needed to go get a plastic tarp for my sister’s turkey fryer that was in the box on the front porch. I traipsed to the shed with him and we found the covers and some bungie cord and he even cut a bit of thin red rope in case he would need it.
I watched him as he stepped through the back shed to the door. “I’m used to coming and going in here,” he said when he realized I was keeping an eye on him. I marveled at his strength, and was grateful for his love and care for his children.
Well after night fall those of us who were left slipped away from the hill one and two at a time. We made sure we told mama and daddy goodbye and we quietly shut the door on one more year of Thanksgiving memories.
