Due to potential severe weather activity Pontotoc County Schools letting out school at one p.m. today.
Pontotoc City schools will dismiss at one as well.
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 5, 2020 @ 12:19 pm
