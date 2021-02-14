At 3:50 p.m. Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor issued a travel warning for all residents in Pontotoc.
“Highway 15 Bypass from Coffee Street to out past the post office is a sheet of ice and extremely dangerous,” Tutor cautioned. “At this point all the streets are bad and getting worse, but the old concrete section from Coffee St. to the post office is impassable. “
“The intersection at Walmart is also is really bad too."
Tutor said single digit temperatures are forecast and road conditions will probably not improve for at least four to five days..
“The streets already are covered with ice and even if it eventually turns to snow that is not going to help. That ice is going to stay until temps get back up way above freezing. And if we get what they’re talking about tomorrow it’s all going to be a hundred times worse for several days. “
“Our streets started having problems as early as 10 a.m this morning so this all came in about four hours earlier than forecast. “
“But here’s the deal, it’s here and it’s not going away anytime soon. Stay at home.”
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Pontotoc County and dozens of other surrounding counties through midnight Monday (Feb. 15).
Heavy mixed precipitation, including snow, sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult to impossible and is strongly discouraged.
Wind chills as low as five below zero could result in hypothermia. The cold will impact livestock and pets.
At 3:30 p.m. Sunday the temp in Pontotoc was 24 degrees and wind chill was 12 degrees. The high temp for Monday is only 25 with winds blowing 10 to 20 mph. Five to eight inches of snow and ice are expected, officials are stressing.
The low Monday night is expected to fall to nine degrees. Temps Tuesday and Tuesday night will remain well below freezing.
The Weather Channel is forecasting another round of frozen precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday.
At 3:15 p.m. Sunday PEPA manager Frankie Moorman said that no power outages had been reported today.
“The streets and roads are very icy but right now the power is holding good,” Moorman said. “To report power outages call 662-489-6711.”
“Those calls are currently going into the 911 dispatch office but if outages increase we will have personnel at the warehouse answering the 489-6711 number. “
“If the power goes off our guys will be working as hard as possible to get power restored, but if we get even a half inch of ice on the lines we could have major trouble. They are forecasting sleet, snow and freezing rain throughout tomorrow and that could be devastating.”