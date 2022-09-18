I remember at the end of July publishing an August calendar and inviting all of you to observe fogs in your area and report back to me.
Well Ms. Fay Dillard from the Hurricane area sent me her calendar and according to her observations she counted three heavy fogs, one on August 11, one on August 23 and one on August 26.
By contrast, Rickey and Sherry Caples who live in Pinedale in Union County on Road 36 reported that they did not observe any heavy fogs. Medium fogs were observed in their neck of the woods on August 2, 11, 16, 26 and 27 with light fogs being observed August 12, 13 and 25. Rain fell August 1, 2, 8-10, 17, 20, 21, 23, 28 and 29.
Ms. Fay observed medium fogs on August 16, 18 and 25 with light fog observations on August 1, 5-7, 9, 10, 19, 20, and rain observations on August 17 and 21.
I found weather contrasts interesting in their local observations compared to mine. Both of these folks are north of my home, which is located on Veteran’s Highway West.
I had four heavy fogs on my place which were observed August 3, 11, 26 and 29. Now if you have been reading this carefully, you will see that all of us had fog on August 26. That is a very good indicator that a snow is in store sometime for the latter half of the winter.
Incidentally, as the great Judge Fred Wicker would say, let’s talk about the difference between calendar seasons and meteorological seasons. The seasons on the calendar are marked by when the sun stands at equinox in fall and spring and the winter and summer solstices. That means when the earth straight up and down on it’s axis so there are equal amounts of daylight in fall and spring and when it is tilted toward and away from the sun in summer and winter.
Weather men and women, however, mark seasons by the first of the month every three months. This means that to weather predictors spring starts March 1, summer - June 1, fall - September 1 and winter - December 1.
So your fogs you see in August affects the weather that takes place December, January and February, and in Mississippi as we all saw the beginning of this year, the snow slips on over into March.
In addition to the heavy fogs I counted I also had several medium to heavy fogs that came on August 12, 16, 18 and 19.
Now when I compare the heavy fogs on this calendar to last year’s calendar, we only had two heavy fogs in 2021; and we had that light snow in January and then that couple of inch snow in March. So what does the mean for what is to follow this winter? Maybe we will get snowed in during February.
So cut the firewood, get the blanket warmers ready and pull out the long jons.
