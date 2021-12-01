PONTOTOC - A long-time Warrior coach and administrator is set to take over the position of assistant superintendent for the Pontotoc City School District later this month.
Phill Webb, who currently serves as athletic director, will step into the new position on Dec. 13. He will replace Jay Hughes, who has held the position for three years and whose last day will be Dec. 10.
Hughes announced his retirement earlier this month.
The Pontotoc City School Board confirmed Webb’s new appointment at its Nov. 8 meeting, following a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens.
Webb said he was humbled by the appointment.
“I’m honored to be chosen to continue serving the Pontotoc City School System,” said Webb, 47, a Mooreille native. “I’m excited to learn and develop in this position and to be part of a proud tradition of excellence.”
Webb came to Pontotoc in 2003, taking the job as head baseball coach after having started his career in education at Smithville High School. Webb went on to serve as assistant principal at Pontotoc Junior High School, then at D.T. Cox Elementary, in addition to coaching.
Webb will continue to serve as AD for the immediate future, he said.
Hughes, 71, started working in education in Louisiana, then took subsequent jobs in teaching and coaching in Starkville and Greenville. Hughes began his tenure with the Pontotoc City School District in 2008 as human resource manager and athletic director.
Bivens said students and staff will miss Hughes’ experience and steady leadership.
“Jay Hughes has been an institution in the Pontotoc City School District for a really long time,” said Bivens. “He’s brought such a calm and measured approach to everything that he’s done. He’ll definitely be missed.”
Bivens added that she had tremendous confidence in Webb, as well.
“Phil personifies Pontotoc City School District; he lives and breathes it,” said Bivens. “He continues to be a great advocate for the district.”
Hughes said he’s enjoyed his time in the PCSD tremendously.
“Pontotoc is a good school system, and our athletic teams have done really well,” said Hughes. “We’ve received the All-Sports Award several years, and our students, coaches, and teachers have been a pleasure to work with. This has been a good place to raise kids and people take pride in this school system. I’ve enjoyed it, and it's time to walk away.”