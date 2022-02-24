Wedding cakes are the centerpiece of the bridal reception and they can be as diverse as the bride herself. Roses, carnations, sunflowers or whatever the bride has in mind can be put on wedding cakes. They reflect the tastes and loves of the bride herself.
Today, the first thing that most people see as they walk into the reception hall is the large tiered wedding cake with a bride and groom on top or perhaps simple flowers and ribbons top the cake. Today, the cake can be a large variety of different things from the traditional white cake to chocolate cake to all kinds of shapes from the Eiffel tower to a castle. The wedding cake can be decorated to fit the theme, the colors, or the desires of the couple.
Cutting the wedding cake is another important tradition of the wedding. In most countries around the world, the wedding cake is cut by both the bride and groom together. The couple holds the knife together with their hands one atop the other. After the first cut is made, the couple feed each other by hand the first slice of the wedding cake. This symbolizes the joining of their lives and their commitment to one another.
The second act of the traditional cake cutting ceremony is when the bride and groom feed each other a small bite of cake. This can be romantic and sweet, symbolizing a commitment to provide for one another and a show of love and affection.
Early American weddings had groom's cakes and southern states in the U.S. continue to perpetuate this wedding tradition. Many modern weddings have resurrected the tradition of this cake to showcase the groom's hobbies, individual taste, and even their favorite sports teams.
Groom's cakes are usually chocolate to contrast the actual wedding cake, although any flavor is acceptable.
Most couples cannot resist saving the top tier of their wedding cake to eat on their first anniversary or a christening ceremony. In the past, christenings were often within a year of the wedding so this made perfect sense. Now, most couples are more likely to create a small cake eating ceremony around their first anniversary. Sharing this small cake is a charming reminder of a special day.
A well-wrapped cake can easily survive a year in the deep freezer without too much damage, as long as the cake has no mousse layers or delicate fresh fruit fillings.
Did you know that you can bake charms into your cake?
The custom of baking charms into wedding cakes is a longstanding one which has fallen into disuse. It is an absolutely delightful tradition to try as long as you warn the guests to be careful and remove their charm before eating the cake!
A more practical variation is pushing the charms into baked cupcakes which are arranged around the wedding cake, with a ribbon attached so the guest can simply pull the charm out.
There are several charms that are used traditionally and each has a specific meaning:
Heart: true love
Ring: upcoming engagement
Wishing Well; wishes coming true
Highchair: children
Clover or Horseshoe: good luck
Rocking Chair: long life
Anchor: adventure
Flower: new love
Purse: good fortune
Wedding bells: marriage