Cattle producers know that winter broadleaf weeds can act like a thief in pastures and hayfields. They rob water, sunlight, and other nutrients from growing forages. Examples of common winter broad leaf weeds include henbit, yellow buttercup, dandelion, thistle, and plantain. These weeds can lower the quality of the first hay cutting and use fertilizer that is intended for the forage crop.
Unmanaged weed growth can take protein and energy from livestock or cause increased supplemental feed costs. It is important to take steps to control common winter weeds before the increased forage growth that occurs in May, June, and July. Cattle producers can control weeds with a combination of good pasture management, mechanical weed control, and chemical weed control methods.
The sources for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Controlling Common Winter Weeds” and “Making Pasture Weed Control Decisions”.
Pasture Management
Weeds are a symptom of pasture and hayfield problems. Weeds often invade areas that have fertility problems or do not have enough desirable forage. These problems can be solved with sound management decisions.
The first step to prevent weed problems is to regularly perform soil tests and to follow the recommendations. Soil tests should be performed at least every three years. Soil test results will allow producers to properly balance soil pH and ensure that soil nutrients are at adequate levels. Well fertilized pastures will allow the desirable forages to outgrow and displace weed competition.
If pastures have less than a 40 percent stand of the desirable forage, renovation should be considered. See the MSU Extension Service publication “Guidelines for Pasture Establishment” for more details.
Grazing management decisions can also influence weed populations. It is important to avoid over-grazing or under-grazing by using pasture rotation strategies. The primary concept is to maintain four to six inches of thick growth of the desired forage. Maintaining this level acts to block weeds from getting established.
Mechanical Weed Control
A common mechanical method of weed control involves mowing or clipping pastures. The main idea of this concept involves clipping the weeds before seed heads are produced. Wet field conditions and proper timing can limit landowners from employing this technique.
Chemical Weed Control
The use of chemical herbicides can be an efficient and cost-effective means of weed control. When using herbicides, it is important to read and follow the label requirements. Product labels discuss appropriate rates, personal protective equipment requirements, haying restrictions, and grazing restrictions.
Timely applications of herbicides containing the active ingredient 2,4-D can effectively control winter broadleaf weeds in bermudagrass and bahiagrass pastures. It should be noted that 2,4-D should not be applied to pastures where clover or other legumes are the desired forage. Common herbicides used to control winter broadleaf weeds include Grazon Next (2,4-D + Aminopyralid), Grazon P + D (2,4-D + Picloram) and Weed Master (2,4-D + Dicamba). Don’t forget to calibrate your spray equipment before applying herbicides.
Every livestock producer should strive to replace weeds with desirable forages. Common winter broadleaf weeds can be effectively controlled by implementing proper pasture management techniques, mechanical management, and chemical management strategies.
If you plan to control winter weeds in your pastures the MSU Extension Service in Pontotoc is offering programs that can help. Private chemical applicator trainings will be offered on March 11th and April 27th. Pasture and hayfield weed control will be discussed at the Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association meeting on March 19th. Jacee May Allred with Corteva Agriscience will be the speaker. Call the Pontotoc Extension office at 662-489-3910 for more information about these informative programs.