Editor's note:
As Christmas approaches, take time to prepare for the coming of our Lord Jesus by following along through these four weeks of advent readings written by those who call Bethlehem home today.
The anticipation of the birth of the Prince of Peace is one that compels us to consider a way of life that reflects that reality.
Follow along through these four Wednesdays before Christmas with your family, small group, or church body and engage with the readings, reflection questions and practical implications for Christ’s coming this Advent season.
You may also choose to create an advent wreath that will have five candles. One candle to be lit each week with the fifth to be lit on Christmas Day.
At this time every year, believers in Jesus Christ await the Advent…the time of Christmas; this great historical theological event is awaited with longing, faith, and eagerness. How could we not anticipate it? It is a special time that conveys to us and to all of humanity a message of salvation, joy, pleasure, hope, and peace. In this year, and in light of these exceptional and difficult circumstances that the whole world is experiencing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a question looms on the horizon: “In the midst of a state of fear, turmoil, instability, and loss of security, can we still wait for this great event with the same longing and with the same eagerness?! ”
“A voice of one calling: “In the wilderness prepare the way for the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God.” Isaiah 3:40
This is the gospel… it proceeded from there – from Isaiah the prophet in whom the Holy Spirit worked – announcing the coming of our Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ. Under these harsh conditions, Advent comes to assure us that Christ is the gospel of hope, faith, and love. He is our hope when we are disappointed and our refuge when we are lonely. He is the safety anchor that calms the ship of our lives, which is now sailing in the midst of a raging sea while being tossed by strong waves.
In the midst of the distress that grips our hearts, in the midst of darkness, we must make a way for our God, and out of the darkness, the light of Christ will shine to give our hearts a peace that surpasses our mind, a peace that is not like any other kind of peace. It is the light of Christ that awakens within us the flame of hope in our hearts, which have been filled with despair for so long.
So long ago, divine revelation came, it came in the form of a prophecy, and then it became a reality.
Long ago, the sound of tidings came with the incarnation of the Word, with the birth of a Savior who would save us from our human weakness.
A screaming voice foretells the explosion of life, the transformation of the thorns of our souls into a fertile land full of love. The Holy Advent is coming this year to call us to consolidate our faith and deepen our confidence in our Lord, God, and Savior, so we eagerly await Him. We wait for Him with hearts full of hope, we wait for Him with a fluttering spirit soaring in the sky of joy, so our reception will be worthy of the King of Kings, the Great God, and the Prince of Peace.
But, how do we prepare the way for the Lord? How do we receive the King of Kings and seat Him on the throne of our hearts?
Here, we must pause for a moment at the word of the prophet Isaiah, which is the same word that John the Baptist repeated; ‘A voice crying out in the wilderness…” Yes, in the wilderness – there we will meet with God. We meet Him when we work to find a wilderness in our lives, a quiet place far away from the hustle and bustle of our lives that are full of worries, problems, and challenges. We are in the wilderness when we take a retreat with God, only with Him. Let us hear the screaming voice of God, the voice of God that calls us to prepare the way for Him with true joy, acceptance, tolerance, love, empathy, contentment, kindness, humility, generosity, giving, and hope. Let us keep walking with our lamps lit, waiting for the coming of the Savior, waiting for Him with hearts filled with confidence in the birth of the Light for the people walking in darkness, confidence in the birth of the Comforter and the Strengthener. Yes indeed, this is how we prepare the way for the Lord, by being spiritually prepared, by living out pure unconditional love, and by forgiving all who have offended us.
Let us raise our prayers to our Almighty God to send the Savior for whose coming to our hearts long, the King of Kings who sits on the throne of our hearts, so that it may blossom with faith, hope and love, and renew the face of the earth.