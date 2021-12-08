Luke 1: 5-38
Let us reflect together on the response of both Zachariah, the priest, and the Virgin Mary to the message and promise of the Lord through the angel, and how we can apply such a response in the course of our faith in the Lord Jesus.
If we check the background of the text in the Gospel of Luke, we will see that it mentioned that the two messages of good news that both Zachariah, the priest, and the Virgin Mary received happened during the days of Herod the King. This indicates the political situation that existed at that time, which was not an easy situation as Herod was a domineering and corrupt king. Spiritually, there was a divine silence for 400 years; no visions, dreams, or prophets had carried God’s message to the people since the days of the prophet Malachi. In the midst of these difficult circumstances, according to the biblical text, two righteous people appeared, namely, Zachariah and Mary, and the angel of the Lord appeared to them with the gospel, that is, the good news.
When Zachariah was a priest, he was chosen by lot to enter the temple, and this was not a coincidence. God had a plan for Zachariah the priest that on this day he would enter the temple to receive the good news. Zachariah’s reaction stemmed from human nature, as when he saw the angel, he was afraid, but the angel reassured him with these words: “Do not be afraid, Zechariah, for your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you will name him John.” God heard Zechariah’s request as it is written, “The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective” (James 5:16). However, Zechariah said to the angel of the Lord standing before him, “How will I know that this is so? For I am an old man, and my wife is getting on in years.” The angel replied, “I am Gabriel. I stand in the presence of God, and I have been sent to speak to you and to bring you this good news. But now, because you did not believe my words, which will be fulfilled in their time, you will become mute, unable to speak, until the day these things occur.” Zachariah’s response to this good news showed us that he was in a state of frustration because he was old and would not be able to have a son after this age. The angel told him that he would be silent until the time of birth came, “because you did not believe my words, which will be fulfilled in their time.” Disappointment overcame Zachariah, so much so that he could not believe the words of the Lord. This is what happens with us when we are in a state of frustration while waiting for the Lord to move in our lives. When the time comes, it is as if we are saying to the Lord, “You are too late,” and we close the door before Him! This is why the state of our hearts before God during the time of waiting and praying are very important. We have to adjust our hearts to harmonize with God’s heart, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways my ways, says the Lord” (Isaiah 55:8).
As for the Virgin Mary, she responded to the angel in a different way. We are not here comparing the two images to say that one is better than the other; on the contrary, each image represents our spiritual state through the different seasons of our lives and God loves us in all our situations. When the angel appeared to Mary, she was engaged to Joseph and had found favor in the eyes of the Lord. For this reason, He chose her so that the Savior would come from her. “The angel came to her and said, “Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you, blessed are you among women.” Mary responded obediently to what the angel of the Lord told her, submitting to the will of the Lord, whatever it was. God was already aware of her heart, and her response indicated this state of her heart. “Mary said to the angel, “How can this be, since I am a virgin?” The angel said to her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be holy; he will be called Son of God. And now, your relative Elizabeth in her old age has also conceived a son; and this is the sixth month for her who was said to be barren. For nothing will be impossible with God.” We note here that both Zachariah and Mary started with the same question “How can this be?” We often think that things will turn out as we see fit. But Mary understood that God was responsible for the manner in which He would fulfill this promise. “Mary said, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word.”
I want to encourage you, my dear friend, to examine the state of your heart. Are you ready to receive the promise in the Lord’s time, or are you frustrated and weak? I liken it to the case of a farmer who plows his land and prepares it to receive rain in time. The word of the Lord in Isaiah encourages us, “but those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).