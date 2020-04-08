The March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court is mid-way through it’s second week of proceedings and 115 cases are on the docket for next week’s third and final week, which runs April 13-17.
No court proceedings are scheduled for this Friday, April 10, in observance of Good Friday.
Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change or continuance. Some defendants listed may have entered a plea prior to the scheduled court date.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Monday, April 13. Defendants and their respective charges include:
-Daniel Hill, DUI third;
-Adam Russell, DUI third;
-Danny King, Poss meth with intent;
-Michael McGregor, possession meth;
-Samuel Smith, Fondling, child enticement, sexual purposes;
-Paul Holloway sexual battery, under 14, fondling;
-Russell Pugh, credit card fraud;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Cody Tidwell, possession of meth with intent;
-Stephanie Chambers, possession meth;
-Marguerite Thomas, Contributing Delinquency/Negligence of Child/Physical/Sexual Abuse;
-Austin Loyd, Poss Meth;
-Jason Warren, Leaving scene of accident, injury;
-Kevin Walston, Felon, w/ weapon;
-Quentin Williams, Felon w/ weapon;
-Carlos King, two counts Burg of vehicle;
-Joshua Williams, Possession of meth with intent; felon w/ weapon;
Clinton Johnson, two counts identity theft;
Twenty-four are set for trial on Tuesday, April 14, including:
-William Fletcher, three counts fondling;
-Andrue Tutor, Poss of contrabrand by prisoner;
-James Ward, Taking motor vehicle;
-Jonathan Beard, Poss Meth;
-Wade Bean DUI 4th;
-Danny McCoy, Dogfighting-spectator,
-Anthony Pulliam, Taking motor vehicle;
-Jacoby O’Neal, Armed robbery;
-Jaylon O’Neal, armed robbery;
-Robbie Bejarano, Armed robbery;
-Joshua Watkins, poss of stolen firearm, poss of marijuana with intent;
-Robert Sisco, poss meth;
-James Gardner, Sale of meth;
-Tracy Carruth, Credit card fraud;
-Eddie Davis, Agg. Domestic Violence-Weapon,
-Zachary Grubbs, sale of meth;
-Derrick Townsend, Felon w/ weapon, DUI 4th;
-Debra Killsz, Burg of dwell-larceny;
-Wendell Cheney, possession of meth with intent;
-Jacob Meeks, false pretense, two counts False pretense-bad check, closed account;
-Phillip Ottis, DUI 4h;
-Kristin Martin, possession meth;
-Timothy Ritter, Poss meth.
Twenty-six cases are set for trail on Wednesday, April 15, including:
Matthew Baskins, Possession of contraband by prisoner;
Larry Deaton, Possession of hashish; Possession of amphetamine;
Timothy Lee, DUI fourth,
Melvin Miles, Possession Hydrocodone, possession meth;
Jamie Holmes, dogfighting spectator;
Tredarious Westmoreland, two counts of aggravated assault-weapon;
-David Bolden, aggravated assault-extreme indifference;
-Franklin Black, sexual battery-under 14;
-John McCraw, three counts of fondling;
-Quinterra Beckley, trafficking alprazolam, possession cocaine with intent, possession marijuana with intent;
-Anna Tyson, four cases: four counts of burglary of dwelling-larceny, three counts burglary of vehicle;
-Jartavis Penro, two counts of sale of cocaine;
-Michael Pryor, embezzlement;
-Franklin Gregory, felon with a weapon;
-Wesley Stanford, burglary of building;
-Clifton Carter, possession of meth;
-Julie Johnsey, credit card fraud;
-Joseph Oaks, DUI 4th;
-Richard Salmon, taking Motor vehicle;
-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;
-Tyrone Hych, DUI 4th;
-Eric McCord, possession meth with intent;
-Jessie Sisco, possession meth;
Twenty five cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 16, including:
-Jeremy Bramlett, two counts grand larceny;
-Jose Escobar, DUI 4th;
-Nicholas Tucker, DUI 4th;
-Juanita Young, DUI 4th;
-Alisha Walker, possession of meth;
-Quinin Coleman, burglary of building, two counts taking motor vehicle, three counts grand larceny, five counts burglary of vehicle;
-Alan Baucom, four counts of fondling and sexual battery under 14;
-James Tackitt, four counts of fondling and sexual battery under 14;
-Mark Holloway, aggravated assault/weapon, felon with a weapon;
-Troy Hudson, two counts of fondling;
-Tucker Fleming, DUI 3rd;
-Bobby Berry, felony fleeing and DUI 4th;
-George Hopkins, grand larceny;
-Jason Doss, two counts of arson 2;
-Jimmie Townsend, possession of morphine;
-Montrell Pegues, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Donovan Exson, possession of meth;
-Charles Thomas, burglary of vehicle;
-John Sipes, child enticement sexual purposes, computer luring;
-Roy Chambers, two counts of possession of meth and shooting into a dwelling;
-Walter King, possession of cocaine with intent;
Twenty-one cases are set for trial on Friday April, 17, including:
-Ronald Ellis, burglary of church;
-Michael Buchanan, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, arson of dwelling;
-Donna Woods, possession of meth;
-Valarie Hicks, possession of meth;
-Kenneth Shaw, human trafficking;
-Cory Palmer, fondling;
-Michael Rutledge, fondling;
-Joe Thomas, DUI 4th;
-Richard Wilson, possession meth;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Heather Schmidt, possession hydrocodone;
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated domestic violence;
-Sandra Alexander, possession meth;
-Daniel Austin, felon with a weapon;
-Julie Mooneyham, sale of meth;
-Trey Stevens, burglary of vehicle;
-Janice Neal, sale of meth;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-Jeremy Bramlett, child abuse, two counts grand larceny, burglary of building.