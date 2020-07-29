Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened this past Monday with 89 cases set to be dispensed. Plea days were held July 23 and 24, and the second week of court gets underway next Monday, August 3 with 90 cases on the docket. Court officials said that cases scheduled are subject to change or continuance.
The following cases are set for week two and week three will be in the next Progress issue.
Defendants, their charges and the days they were scheduled for court follow.
Fourteen cases are set for Monday, August 3.
-Jeffery Morris, DUI 4;
-Heather Schmidt, possession of meth;
-Ricky Austin, burglary and larceny of a dwelling;
-Cody Tidwell has two cases which include Possession of meth with intent and possession of meth;
-Javon Williams, dogfighting-spectator;
-Stephanie Chambers has two cases which includes possession of meth and DUI 4;
-Jacob Meeks, two counts of false pretense;
-Marguerite Thomas, contributing to the delinquency and neglegence of a child/physical/sex abuse;
-Danny Glass, possession of meth with intent;
-Ricky Linley has three cases which include possession of marijuana with intent and felon with a weapon, possession of meth, felon with a weapon and felony fleeing.
Twenty-one cases are scheduled for Tuesday, August 4.
-Jacoby O’Neal, armed robbery;
-Jaylon O’Neal, armed robbery;
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-John McCraw, three counts of fondling first;
-Pauline McGloflin, child endangerment test positive for controlled substance;
-Jeremy Bramlett has three cases which include burglary of a building, grand larceny and two additional counts of grand larceny on the third case;
Austin Loyd, possession of meth;
-Jason Warren, leaving the scene of an accident with injury;
-Matthew Crump, grand larceny;
-Kevin Walston, felon with a weapon;
-Erikka Bateman, possession of cocaine;
-Santonio Sanders, promoting prostitution-solicitation;
-Quentin Williams, felon with a weapon;
-Joshua Williams, possession of meth with intent and felon with a weapon;
-Clinton Johnson, two counts of identity theft;
-Robert Sisco has four cases which include two cases of possession of meth and two cases of the sale of meth.
Twenty-three cases are scheduled for Wednesday, August 5.
-Kenneth Shaw, human trafficking;
-Kiantee Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts prescription forgery;
-Kenyatta Holloman, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts prescription forgery;
-Isadra Reza, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts prescription forgery;
-Richard Wilson, domestic violence/stragulation/aggravated assault;
-Jennifer White, conspiracy, trafficking oxycodone and two counts prescription forgery;
-Michael Rutledge, fondling first;
-Scottie Todd has two cases of fondling;
-James Gardner has three cases of the sale of meth;
-Tracy Carruth, credit card fraud;
-Eddie Davis, aggravated domestic violence -weapon;
-Zachary Grubs has two cases, sale of meth;
-Derrick Townsend, felon with a weapon, DUI 4;
-Colby Gulledge, burglary of a dwelling-assault;
-Debra Kilisz, burglary of a dwelling-larceny;
-Wendell Cheny, possession of meth with intent;
-Lamona Bramlitt, possession of meth;
-Jacob Meeks, false pretense;
-Phillip Otts, DUI 4.
Eighteen cases are set for Thursday, August 6.
-Robert Taylor, sexual battery-under 16;
-Christopher Griggs, aggravated domestic violence/strangulation;
-Kristin Martin, possession of meth;
-Timothy Ritter, possession of meth;
-Charles Croft, DUI 4;
-Adam Russell, DUI 3-other;
-Elizabeth McCollum, possession of hydrocodone and possession of meth;
-Tyler Tedford, burglary of a dwelling-larceny and possession of stolen firearm;
-Jartavis Penro had two cases of the sale of cocaine;
-Michael Pryor, embezzlement;
-Franklin Gregory, felon with a weapon;
-Wesley Stanford, burglary of a building;
-Clifton Carter, possession of meth;
-Julie Johnsey, credit card fraud;
-Joseph Oaks, DUI 4;
-Richard Salmon, taking a motor vehicle.
Fourteen cases are set for Friday, August 7.
-Micheal Montgomery, kidnapping;
-Tyrone Hych, DUI 4;
-Eric McCord, possession of meth with intent;
-Jessie Sisco, possession of meth;
-Tucker Fleming, DUI 3-other;
-Jonathan Beard, possession of meth;
-Bobby Berry, felony fleeing and DUI 4;
-George Hopkins, grand larceny;
-Jason Doss, two cases of arson in the second degree;
-Jimmie Townsend, possession of morphine;
-Montrell Pegues, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Danny McCoy, dogfighting-spectator;
-Donovan Exson, possession of meth;
-Charles Thomas, burglary of a vehicle.