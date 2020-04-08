Last week I saw Bubba J (Jeff Dunham’s buddy) doing a public service announcement on “safe social distancing.”
“Your momma warned most of y’all not to touch lots of things with a six foot pole,” Bubba J advised. “I’m amending momma’s rule and extending it to six foot, six inches. That’s doubling yore chances to stay safe.”
“And the next time a police officer tells you to touch you nose or eyes with the tip of your finger, tell ‘em Dr. Oz said that ain’t safe to do no more. And if you’re wearing a mask to be safe, cover your nose and mouth but not your eyes. I gotta go now. I’m getting tested for anybody’s. Somebody might need my plasma.”
Bubba J gets an E for effort but an F for math and science.
As I came into town Friday morning I saw an oncoming SCHOOL BUS! I hadn’t seen one of those in a while.
For a second I wondered where that bus was going and then I realized it was headed out to College Hill Church to pass out free breakfast/lunch sacks for kids. God bless the city and county schools for helping feed kids!
The suspended 2019-2020 school year will certainly be one for the books.
For more than a century parents have been asking their children,“what’d you learn in school today?”
When Pontotoc High School graduate Luke Hatcher was in kindergarten I remember asking him that question one day. Luke replied, “Don’t run, don’t talk, don’t break line.” He had mastered the three Ds.
I’m praying that school will come again this fall and at some time the senior classes of 2020 will be recognized and honored.
But just because school’s not in session right now it doesn’t mean that young people have stopped learning. They are watching what is happening with the coronavirus and they are listening to every word.
The school of life is in session for every human being on God’s planet. The recent daily and nine weeks tests have been tough and they’re getting tougher every day.
What grades are each of us making in this world gone crazy? What are our kids seeing and hearing from us?
Most of the folks who were tested by WWII are gone. So many in that generation paid with their lives and millions lost loved ones. For years there was no normal, but Americans prayed for help, strength and mercy. They pulled together, sacrificed, shared and got back to their feet time and time again. They endured.
But over the past 75 years many of those hard earned and hard learned lessons have been lost.
The wars in Korea and Vietnam and the Middle East turned life upside down for millions of families.
The terrorist attacks on American soil on September 11, 2001, were unprecedented. Thousands were killed in those attacks. Many thousands more still suffer with the mental and physical pains inflicted by the attacks. Thousands were infected with cancer by the debris fallout from the World Trade Towers.
We prayed when the buildings crumbled. Maybe some prayed for the first time in a long time. In Washington, U.S. Senators and Congressmen joined together and sang “God Bless American” on the steps of the Capitol.
In the following months and years American citizens and leaders vowed to learn from our mistakes. We realized how vulnerable we really were and we vowed “never again.”
At some point we stopped remembering a lot of those vows. Rules, regulations and precautions were forgotten. Senators and Congressmen stopped holding hands.
The rekindled call for “buy American” faded out. Many companies crawled into bed with China because labor was so cheap and bigger profits could be made.
For decades I’ve been writing a story each year about the flu. The U.S. averages between 26,000 and 60,000 deaths a year from influenza. But only during the peak of the virus does it make headlines. But still, each year thousands have learned the lesson of just how deadly it can be.
For months now a new invisible predator, coronavirus, has been stalking the streets and countryside of America.
As I write this on Monday the U.S. has 347,003 confirmed cases of coronavirus and it has killed 10,335 people. Days ago medical experts warned that the coronavirus has the potential to kill 100,000 Americans—maybe even twice that many.
Thousands of doctors and nurses have been tirelessly battling this pandemic, but we’ve learned that many thousands more medical personnel are needed.
In many cities hospitals are overrun by the sick and dying.
We learned that we don’t have enough ventilators.
We learned that PPE is an acronym for personal protective equipment. We learned we need millions and millions more pieces of PPE, including N95 masks, gloves and shields.
We learned that when there’s money to be made a 95-cent mask soon costs $7.00. We learned that when increased cash money is involved many masks go outside of our country instead of supplying America’s needs first.
We learned that 90 percent of pharmaceuticals are manufactured in China.
We’ve learned that even with hard work and effort it takes many weeks to mobilize massive emergency medical response across America.
We learned that air travel, spring break and Mardi Gras helps fan the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
We learned that when panicked, a fearful public can empty grocery stores, warehouses and even Amazon.
During 9/11 we learned how courageous and self-sacrificing our first responders are. We had forgotten some of that in recent years. Shame on us.
In recent months we are re-learning just how brave and tireless our doctors, nurses, medical technicians, police, firemen and emergency personnel are. There are none better in the world.
We are learning just how important medical researchers are.
We’ve learned that our Army Corp of Engineers can erect hospitals better than the Chinese.
We’ve learned we need a vaccine for coronavirus and many of the smartest medical folks in the world are right here in the U.S. and they’re working night and day to unlock, test and perfect such a vaccine. But we’ve also learned it may take another 12 months.
We’ve learned once again we need to stop depending on things made outside the United States. But oh how we love a bargain and profit (I’m guilty too).
We’ve learned that we need the availability of millions and millions more tests. We’ve learned we need the results much faster than 5 to 7 days.
We’ve learned that our booming economy has come to a screeching halt. We’ve learned millions are out of work.
We’re still learning that it’s going to take time.
We’re learning just how good we had it. We’re learning just how precious freedom really is. We’re learning what’s really important.
We’re learning that we can stop, be still, and look around to see just who needs helping.
We’ve learned that achievement tests are important, but not absolutely necessary. Many kids are learning that they miss going to school. We’re learning how important teachers really are (and always have been).
Kids may be out of school but they’re still learning life’s lessons. They’re learning from us.
Will we pass or fail?
And how quickly will we forget lessons learned again?
On Easter Sunday Christians around the world will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Maybe at noon on Good Friday Americans could stop and sing “God Bless America.” Your kids could learn the words from you.