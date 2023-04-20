West Union tops the Vikings 14-4

North Pontotoc came out firing at the plate, but went cold on Saturday as West Union wins a non-conference affair in a game played in Corinth due to weather.
Tyler Pickens started North off with a solo shot over centerfield wall for a leadoff homerun, Pickens first of the year as North would plate four runs in the first for an early lead. However West Union would rally for five in the bottom of the first behind solid hitting up and down the lineup. West Union would add runs as Viking errors aided the Eagles effort in the second and third innings as they dominated the game 14-4. North Pontotoc was lead at the plate by Pickens followed by Riley Caygle, North pitching would allow fourteen runs on seven hits as West Union hitters showed discipline at the plate and capitalized on the Viking pitching mistakes. Cameron Abbot drew the start for North but was lifted in the third, Hunter Huffstatler would get the call in relief. Viking pitchers struggled to find an answer for West Union bats. The Vikings will be back in action with a jammed pack week of baseball, the Vikings play New Albany on Tuesday and Thursday this week and have games Friday and Saturday as well. The Vikings will finish a series with Houston on April 17th due to weather. The Vikings need to sweep New Albany and win the second game against Houston to make the playoffs as a four seed in the division.
