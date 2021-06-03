One afternoon recently I went home for lunch and Jon was busy watering his garden. He had already been home for awhile so my tea was already steeped and ready for me to drink.
As I sat down on the swing and listened to the pleasant squeak of the chain Jon and I chatted about how our mornings had been going.
After a bit I started talking to the cats, not that Jon’s conversation was boring, but the cats were demanding my attention by jumping onto the swing with me.
“If you notice that the boy cats are a bit damp it’s because I wet them down,” he confessed.
And then he went on to explain that the two boy cats started getting into a brawl and they were fighting too close to the kittens so the mama cats got involved.
So there they were a great ball of fur and claws, yowling and growling at each other doing their best to bring the blood with tufts of hair flying in every direction.
Jon was watering his garden at the time so he turned the hose on them full force. They scattered.
I grinned, “so you gave them the Lane Lemon’s treatment,” I said. He looked at me questioningly.
Mr. Lane Lemons was Laney Sims daddy and he was the long time fire chief here in Pontotoc City in yonder days. If some boys were bringing up a ruckus in town he would use that pumper truck of his to keep them in line with a good spraying. Now, Mr. Lane’s water could knock the boys off their feet. The cats ought to count their blessings. Jon did not have the new nozzle on the sprayer at the time or they might have ended up in Lafayette County.
Jon did me a great favor this past fall. The old water faucet handle wore out so he put a new one on it. This new lever action one is just the thing for mama’s strength or lack there of in her hands some days. Flip it down and the water comes on, pull it back up and the water cuts off. He also bought us a couple of new hoses and the new water spray attachment.
For the past couple of years he has used those new fangled hoses that are supposed to curl back up after you turn the water off. That works for say the first two or three times you use them but if you use a hose as often as that gardener does, it don’t fold back as easily as you wish. That plus they got a hole in them too.
So now our hose hangs on the side of the house waiting on us to uncurl it. And the hose he has is so different than the one I grew up with. It has a green cloth on the outside and it’s a little flat.
Do you remember the older ones? They were made of round rubber plastic stuff that would get hard as a rock in the winter and almost melt under your hands when August rolled around.
In the summer they were hot enough to boil the water as it came out of the brass end. If you put your lips to the metal, it would almost leave a scorch mark of the impression of the coupler. And the water would be warm when it first came out of the hose. You could rinse your feet off with it and enjoy it, but let it run for a bit and the water would be as cool as what they say well water was before we started piping it in.
There’s nothing like getting a drink of water out of the water hose in the summer time. Many a time I can remember putting my lips to that steady arch of water at grandmamas house and almost drowning myself in the process trying to get a drink. It was a bit bigger than the fountain at school, but it was a whole lot more fun, because your face did get cool in the hot summer breeze once you got all the water out of your nose.
Oh for the days of being barefoot, and ten years old again and spending the week at grandmamas house drinking out of her water hose.