The 4-H pledge says “I pledge … My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” Service projects are a large part of 4-H. Many young people in 4-H are willing to serve and volunteer in their communities. Chase Foster is one such member with a positive attitude and a desire to serve.
Chase is the son of Regenia and Kevin Foster and a graduating senior at South Pontotoc High School. When asked about 4-H Chase says, “I have been in 4-H as long as I can remember. My sisters were showing market lambs when I was born. I attended my first market lamb show at the age of two weeks old. Several years later my sisters started showing dairy cows. I started showing cows as soon as I was old enough to walk and lead a cow with a halter. Showing cows was my first 4-H project, but not the only project. Through 4-H I have learned about leadership, commitment, hard work, dedication, respect, and responsibility. I have learned valuable life lessons and that I should never settle for anything less than my best. It has taught me to keep working toward my goals and to take chances and try new things.”
Chase is a fourth-generation Mississippi Cattleman and works with his family to continue this strong tradition. He is a member of the Pontotoc County 4-H Leadership Team where he has served in multiple roles. Chase has served as Vice-President, Pledge Leader, Recreational Leader, and Devotion Leader of both the Pontotoc County 4-H club and the Algoma 4-H Conductors. He has participated in the 4-H Dairy Project, Market Lamb Project, Wildlife, Shooting Sports, Dairy Judging, and Dairy Quiz Bowl.
Volunteering allows 4-H members to become directly involved in their communities. When asked about volunteering Chase says, “I have helped raise money for different charities such as St. Jude, collected food for local food banks and blessing boxes, collected tabs from drink cans for St. Jude, helped deliver Thanksgiving meals to shut-ins, collected money, and clothes for classmates who lost belongings in a house fire, collected items for Operation Christmas Child as well as helping to box them up to send around the world. I have also volunteered for 4-H Spring Fling, a fun day for special needs students; 4-H Mississippi Day, a day where 4th graders learn hands-on information about Mississippi; Conservation Field Day, a day where 5th graders learn about conserving our natural resources; and Toyota Technology Day, a day where 3rd graders do hands-on science experiments.”
When asked about opportunities in 4-H, Chase says, “Being in 4-H has allowed me to go places and meet people that I would not have been able to without being in 4-H. I had the opportunity to go to the World Dairy Expo and the National Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisconsin. I was able to visit several dairy farms, including Hoard’s Dairy. I was able to attend the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky twice.”
4-H membership provides opportunities for youth to demonstrate leadership and serve their communities. Some 4-H awards and scholarships can help with college. Chase has received numerous awards and scholarships such as the Roy Cooper sportsmanship Award, Outstanding 4-H’er, Outstanding Jr. Dairy Exhibitor, Northeast District Livestock Scholarship, and the Dixie National Academic Scholarship. Here are the recent local scholarships he has received:
- Mississippi Volunteer Homemakers Scholarship
- Eva Ann Dorris Scholarship
- G.W. Gilliam Scholarship
- Elizabeth Nichols Scholarship
- Benny Joe Moorman Scholarship
Chase is just one Pontotoc County 4-H success story. When asked what 4-H has meant to him he says, “4-H has helped prepare me for the next chapter in my life and give back to my community. 4-H experiences have helped me see that there is something bigger than myself. I will always be grateful for my experiences and the skills that I have learned.”
During the next few weeks, I plan to introduce other 4-H members who are inspiring others, learning about compassion and responsibility, and making positive changes in their community. If you want to learn more about joining 4-H, call the Pontotoc County Extension Office 662-489-3910, and ask for Jane Chamblee, your 4-H Agent.