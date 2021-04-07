At the end of a fantastic Easter Sunday, I reflected back to one year ago.
One year-ago was really the beginning of the pandemic and very little was known and most were erroring on the side of caution.
I can remember sitting on the sofa watching an Easter service online and spending the day alone.
Well this year was much different!
There is nothing like an in-house service, where you can join with others who want to worship and rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus. Listening to the choir in person is so much more moving than listening online. Hearing the pastor’s message in person resonates at a deeper level.
It is also the tradition of Easter of waking early, getting to church in a new spring dress, enjoying an Easter worship service and gathering with family for an Easter afternoon of food, games and of course an Easter Egg hunt.
This year did not disappoint.
The Easter service touches the soul and to say the family gathering was fun would be an understatement.
I am blessed to have a family that likes to gather and enjoy each-others company.
As dysfunctional as we can be sometimes, there is bountiful love among us.
This year we have reached herd immunity among our family by those who have had COVID and those that have been vaccinated so we felt safe to gather together.
We began a tradition about six or seven years ago of having a crawfish boil, playing games, and the egg hunt for our little ones.
We finish out the afternoon by shooting family pictures.
We begin with a picture of our dad with his children, next picture we add our children, next we add their spouses, next we add their children.
That last picture has grown to a large group.
I enjoy looking back at the previous year’s photos and comparing to this year to see how our family has changed or aged, to reflect on the ones we have lost, and rejoice on the additions that we have had with marriages and births.
Celebrating the resurrection of Jesus and celebrating the blessings of family makes for a good day any day.