Who said “a clean dining table is the key to a happy marriage?”
Well let’s ponder the origins of such a blasphemous analysis, such as:
-Someone who’s single
-Someone who has lots more storage than we do at my house
-Someone who has a maid
-Someone who actually cooks and in fact eats at the dining table
-Someone who’s single and wrote a book about their compulsive table cleaning habit
-Someone who doesn’t invite his wife to play golf everyday
-People who own a backhoe
Okay, okay! I’ll admit our dining table has a clutter problem.
From outer space our dining table looks like a collage of every 2021 illegal immigrant crossing in Texas.
Technically, stuff is piled so high on our dining table we have violated numerous building codes.
FEMA, MEMA and Momma have threatened to shut us down.
For Christmas we bought a bigger television so we could see the top half of a football game from the kitchen.
Hoarders have turned down dinner invitations.
Janet’s reading a book entitled: “Unclutter your dining table— or shoot your husband, pros and cons of suspended prison sentences.”
The book advised “to evaluate what tends to pile up on the dining table and then create systems of organization for those things in other places.”
After an extensive and careful evaluation Janet’s summation and recommendation was “David’s crap has got to go!”
No more golf balls, golf grips, golf tees, golf clubs, golf hats on the table. No more golf shoes are allowed under the table (or on the table.)
Shawshank south has a new warden.
Long story short, we’ve begun to clean off the dining table and it’s amazing at some of the things we’ve found.
Unknown to us we actually won the Publisher’s Sweepstakes back in 2017 but the deadline to claim our prize expired.
We’ve uncovered 17 pairs of fingernail clippers. So that leaves 83 pairs still unaccounted for.
We found our marriage license from August 1, 1981. Janet and I both signed it. Bro. Barker did not sign it. He left a post-it note: "Janet darling, I just wanted to leave you an easy way out. I’ll be praying for you.”
We found Collin and Madison’s shot records from Dr. Tharp’s office. (Madison you are still due a booster)
We found six books of Green Stamps and two books of Quality Stamps. That’s just enough books to get six place mats for the table (but all the stores are now closed.).
I found a Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card that I wrote all over with a magic marker.
I found a hospital bill for Collin’s delivery. At $26.66 a month, we paid him off in five years.
We found 11 pacifiers. That leaves 89 unaccounted for.
I found a $116 receipt from Young’s Tires for four tires. Time to get those rotated.
I found a ribbon for my ole Royal Type Writer and four new no. 2 pencils.
I found Janet’s 1981 driver’s license. She weighed………………………
Even I’m not that stupid.