The goal of the 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. (Safe Archery and Firearms Education and Training for Youth) program is youth development. Through participation in firearm safety training and shooting sports activities, young men and women are given the opportunity to learn responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and other qualities critical to the development of productive citizens.
4-H Shooting Sports is a national program with 428,020 young people taking part, making it one of the largest shooting education programs in the United States. Here in Mississippi, 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y involves thousands of kids and continues to grow annually. An established core of over 700 adult volunteer instructors and 4-H agents provide training and leadership for our program throughout the state.
The Northeast District S.A.F.E.T.Y. Competition was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021. There were 31 participants from Pontotoc County 4-H who participated. Similar competitions were held for 4-H members in each of the other districts. Only those 4-H members who are senior age members (age 14-18) may qualify for the State Competition later this summer. Eleven Pontotoc County 4-H members qualified for the state competition.
The Mississippi 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. State Invitational will be held on Friday, July 16 and Saturday July 17. It will be held at the Jimmy Bryan 4-H Youth Complex in West Point and the Starkville Gun Club. This is a two-day event for senior 4-H members who qualified at a district event.
NORTHEAST DISTRICT S.A.F.E.T.Y.
Competitors & Results
April 24, 2021 – West Point/Starkville
5M Air Rifle
Jennifer Mahan First Place Junior II (10-11)
5M Air Pistol
Wesson PriceFirst Place Junior I (8-9)
22 Rifle
Russell Priest Junior II (10-11
Brennan Eschete Junior II (10-11
Wayln Bramlitt Junior III (12-13)
*Makayla Masters First Place Senior I (14-15)
*Nathan Eschete Second Place Senior I (14-15)
Compound Bare Bow (female) 9 meters
Ally Hall First Place Junior II (10-11
Molly Randle First Place Junior III (12-13)
Brooklyn Kilpatrick Junior III (12-13)
Compound Bare Bow (female) 18 meters
*Mia Harrison First Place Senior I (14-15)
*Arabella Castleman Second Place Senior I (14-15)
*Grace Randle Third Place Senior I (14-15)
*Liz Pennington Third Place Senior I (14-15)
*Belinda Castleman Senior II (16-18)
Compound Bare Bow (male) 9 meters
Arlis Warren Second Place Junior I (8-9)
Logan Tutor Third Place Junior II (10-11)
Compound Bare Bow (male) 18 meters
*Gabe Cole First Place Senior II (16-18)
Shotgun
Adeayn Price Second Place Junior II (10-11)
George Brewerunior II (10-11)
Landon Walls Third Place Junior III (12-13)
Chloe Malone Junior III (12-13)
Kale Houpt Senior I (14-15)
Luke Hammer Senior I (14-15)
Connor Kilpatrick Senior I (14-15)
John Payne Senior I (14-15)
*Colton Hillhouse Second Place Senior II (16-18)
*Richie Lilly Senior II (16-18)
*Jonah Mahan Senior II (16-18)
Jonathen Hall Senior II (16-18)
Josie DiDonna Senior II (16-18)
*Senior Age 4-H members that qualified for State S.A.F.E.T.Y. Competition