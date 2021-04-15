The smoke from the fire curled pleasantly toward the indigo sky. The little tree branches snapped merrily in the orange flames. The scent surrounded me as I put the tea and water on our outdoor table.
Jon and I were finally getting to do what we’d been wanting to do for a couple of weeks, eat supper outside by a fire. Although he had play practice, I had supper cooked when he came home at dark and we were able to get outside and enjoy the glittering stars overhead.
Quiet conversation came easy. As I was relating my afternoon to him I stopped and grinned.
“Look! Look! In the tree behind you! Wait for it,” I said.
Jon turned his head to the bare branches and we were rewarded with a yellowish blinking light.
“Firefly!”
I grinned. “I saw my first ones last night when I had to get up for a bit.”
A few minutes later we heard the little scratching croak from the rain frog.
“Hey, that’s the first one of the year,” I said excitedly as Jon grinned. A few minutes later we were rewarded with another frog answering back, then there was a chorus back and forth of the two. It was so neat to hear the night come alive with the sounds of spring.
It is simple moments like these that I have enjoyed for simply years. When society closed down last year, my routines of life didn’t change that much, except for not being able to go to church for several months and teach my children. What about your life?
A very dear couple to my heart, Larry and Cathie Ferguson, both had the Covid-19 and had to go into quarantine last year. Once she got out of “covid jail” as she called it, Cathie wrote some lessons she learned from her experience and dropped them off to me.
Now for those of you who don’t know this dear lady, she was a first grade teacher for many, many years. And teachers generally like things to be neat and in order and to know what is coming next so they can be prepared for their students. Her candid remarks are a constant reminder to me that life on planet earth requires flexibility.
1. I’m not in control.
2. The sunshine is still warm, soothing and healing if you take the time to enjoy it.
3. Campers don’t take long to clean.
4. A meat and three vegetables aren’t necessary to live.
5. In quarantine (aka covid jail) there is no bond. Your release will be determined by the One True Judge.
6. 100 is a good thing in school and money, not so much in a thermometer.
7. The loud chaos of family should never be taken for granted.
8. My children can function without me.
9. Chester and Festus from Gunsmoke really do have a lot in common with Barney Fife.
10. No matter how long the day seems it is still only 24 hours long and a new day is on the way.
11. I’m not a health care professional nor do I want to be. I’m thankful for them.
12. It does’t take much to matter a lot such as a text or a phone call.
13. Silence is loud when you are not used to it.
14. I am not in control.
And even though society is pretty much getting wide open and going, these are some very good rules to pattern our lives by. Say, when was the last time you took a moment to warm yourself in the sunshine?