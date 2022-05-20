For most formal events and ceremonies, men typically wear a suit and tie, and ladies wear a nice dress or gown. So why do people wear long black robes and mortarboard hats for graduation ceremonies? The tradition of caps and gowns dates back to the Middle Ages at Oxford in England when academic buildings were not heated, and students and teachers wore hooded gowns daily to stay warm. The black gowns also served to distinguish students apart from townspeople and served to establish the proverbial contention between “Town and Gown”.
Academic regalia in the United States goes back to colonial era colleges which carried out traditions from Europe. Columbia University, located in the city of New York, is one of the oldest universities in the United States. Columbia was founded in October 1754 as the King’s College by royal charter of King George II of England. Students at both Columbia University and Princeton University were required to wear their “college habits” daily. Columbia University students wore caps and gowns daily until after the Civil War. After this time, academic dress was typically only worn at ceremonies or when representing the institution on other occasions.
During the colonial period, there was no uniform academic dress code for gowns and hoods among American universities. In 1893, the trustees of Princeton appointed a faculty member to work with Columbia, Yale, Harvard, and other universities to establish a uniform academic costume. In 1894, the American Intercollegiate Commission met at Columbia University to determine a standard style and color of gowns and hoods. It was decided that all robes or gowns would be black. Bachelors’ gowns were to be made of worsted wool with pointed sleeves; masters’ gowns were to be silk with long closed sleeves; and doctors’ gowns were to be faced with black velvet with three bars across the sleeves. Hoods were to be made of the same material as the gown, with the length of the hood varying with the degree conferred. The border color of the hood would indicate the academic discipline for the degree being earned. The colors which indicate the various areas of learning have been standardized in the United States by the Intercollegiate Bureau of Academic Costume. These colors are typically displayed in the hood trim, and/or tassels or gown facing. The code calls for a graduate to display the color of the subject of the degree obtained. For example, light blue represents education, light brown is for business, brown is for fine arts and architecture, orange is for engineering, pink is for music, green is for medicine, and dark blue is for philosophy. The code has remained mostly unchanged, with some clarifications and revisions made throughout the years. Harvard University, the oldest university in the United States founded in 1636 as Harvard College, initially chose not to comply with the Intercollegiate Commission code, but later did agree to partially conform to the academic costume code.
The square academic cap, also called a mortarboard due to the similarity to the mortarboard used by brick masons to hold mortar, is based on British customs and is customarily worn by graduates in many countries including the United States. The mortarboard is believed to have developed from the biretta, a square hat worn by Roman Catholic clergy. The American Council on Education code required that the tassel worn on the academic cap be either black or the color appropriate for the subject, except for the gold tassel which is reserved for wearing with the doctoral gown. The tassel should begin on the right side of the cap, then turned to the left after the diploma is received.
Traditions from the Middle Ages are still evident today as high school and college graduates wear the traditional black gown and four-cornered mortarboard hat with black tassel. These centuries-old traditions may be combined with newer, local traditions of the graduates’ respective school. These traditions add to the significance of graduation and help make this unique event special not only in the lives of the graduates, but also for their family and alumni.
References
Columbia University (2022). Commencement History & Regalia. Retrieved from: https://commencement.columbia.edu/
Jostens (n.d.). History of the Cap & Gown. Retrieved from: https://www.jostens.com/
Wikipedia (2021). Square Academic Cap. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/
Wikipedia (2022). Academic Regalia of Harvard University. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/
Wikipedia (2022). Academic Dress in the United States. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/