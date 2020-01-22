What will you do with your two minutes? 

While the Democrats were gearing up to debate the issues last week, my siblings and I were gathered to honor the best mama in the world. Now I’m sure there are a lot more of you out there that would debate that issue, but to me she is the best mama in the world.
We gathered at mom’s house to help her celebrate yet another year on this earth. You don’t realize how special they are sometimes until you think about the years she has been here, and knowing that they are slipping away faster each decade.
My grandmama once said every decade will make a difference. It seems each one passes faster than the one before.
We didn’t have any candles for her cake, so my dear nephew lit a lighter for her to blow out once, then we said he had to light it 78 more times. The room rippled with laughter.
Soon we were all munching on angel food cake and strawberries and chatting about each other’s day.
It seems only yesterday we moved into that house that we were all enjoying the warmth and comfort of as a backdrop for our conversations.
After the cake and coffee after the others left, mama and I spent time talking about chickens, our favorite subject.
I told her I was sure my bannies were laying somewhere but one nest is all I could find and they aren’t using that site any more. “They are probably laying in the woods,” she said. “Bannies nests are hard to find.” Then she took me into her yesterday.
“When I was about four years old I had a bannie and I tried to find out where she was laying. I watched her close but could never find her nest,” mama said.
I was amazed. Here this woman with 79 years on this earth could remember what she did when she was four years old. I barely remember what I did at age eight and she was wandering farther back in time than I have even existed on this earth.
It is these small moments in life that make it all worth it. Little minutes of time that give you a glimpse of a far flung yesterday from those who sit in front of you.
Perhaps it was that, and reading this column that I wrote many years ago about Jonathan that has made me think of how quickly time passes.
When Wednesday night rolled around I bought two minute sand timers for my Cardinal Girls. We talked about time and how fast two minutes can be and how slow two minutes can be.
They had their favorite snowball fight with the rolled up socks we have in the room for two minutes and then they had to run in place for two minutes. They agreed that the snowball fight seemed shorter than the running in place. And then we sat down and were silent for two looooooong minutes.
So I asked them how they would spend two minutes of their time. I reminded them that time spent praying for another person is well spent. And two minutes of time reading God’s word and listening to Him is time well spent.
“Because one day,” I said, “we won’t have time any more.”
One little girl said that means we will be gone from this life. But I said, “No, I mean, time won’t exist anymore. There will be no more time. Period. We are in the age of having time, but the next age won’t have time.”
I couldn’t believe what was coming out of my mouth in that moment. I let that sink in, to their hearts and to mine. While we have time on this earth we had best be using it wisely. Not in arguing or fighting or being upset with people, but in watching, praying and loving and asking God to show us how to bless others.
What will you do with your two minutes?