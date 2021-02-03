What would you like to be in your next life on Earth?
Assuming you get one, of course.
At some point in our lives, we realize we will never be able to do all the things we want.
We are limited by time, money, heredity and environment.
We will never go all the places we want, live all the places we’d like, meet all the people we wish, sample all of life’s smorgasbord.
Magazines at the bookstore hint at what we’re missing. There are publications devoted to everything from recreational vehicles to professional sports to modeling to computers to flying airplanes to being a soldier of fortune.
The slogan ”You can have it all” is a lie. If you do this, you can’t do that. You’d like to do it all, but you can’t.
We’re all wannabes about something, usually many things. That’s why books sell so well, why magazine racks are stuffed, why movie theaters used to be full pre-Covid.
What would you like to be in some future life -- or lives -- that unfold into eternity?
Think carefully -- eternity’s a long time.
In my single days -- so long ago I knew the Dead Sea when it was just sick -- eternity was sometimes the time which elapsed from 10 minutes into a date until I could politely escape.
Eternity’s relative, I guess.
Maybe we recycle here on Earth a few times until we build up enough points to rotate into heaven. You know, sort of like rotating out of the Pacific Theater during World War II, or out of Vietnam or Afghanistan or Iraq when your tour of duty ended.
Maybe the old saying’s true: I’ve earned my time in heaven because I’ve done my time in… well, you know the rest of it.
If that’s the case, in some future lives on Earth, I’d like to be first and foremost, still married to my present wife. I’d recycle limitless times if it was back to her each time. Why let death end the good times?
However, in the event some Cosmic Rules say you can’t repeat a cycle, here are some other things I’d like to be, as long as I could work being with my wife into each of them. Hopefully the Rules let you blend two cycles into one.
If not, well, here’s some of my other potential cycles to be lived until I get back to the top of the list and start seeing my wife again.
I’d like to be:
--Still divorced from my first wife.
--A successful stock car driver.
--A successful author.
--A successful prizefighter.
--A veterinarian.
--A trust fund hippie, living happily off mommy and daddy’s money, lazy as s dog in August, unencumbered by any unpleasant thoughts of having to earn a living.
--Traveling the nation on a motorcycle for a few years, freed of a job and other invasions of personal privacy.
--Traveling the nation by RV, which allows you to take your civilization with you as you go.
--A warrior-poet in centuries past.
--Not in Hades.
Some Far Eastern religions believe that after death, human’s souls may reside in inanimate objects such as rocks and trees.
In other places, cattle are sacred -- not to be slaughtered -- since some people believe their ancestors’ souls reside in the beasts.
If that’s true, with all due respect, I’d just as soon skip my turn. I don’t want eternal life at the price of eternal boredom growing leaves or chewing my cud.
In the meantime, if this is our only go-round on Earth, we should make the most of the time we have to do what we want.
Remember, if you lived in the past, the future is now.
And since you’re living in the present, remember that today is the tomorrow you were dreaming of yesterday.
And where, or what, or who, would you like to be if you couldn’t be on Earth?
Speaking for myself, I’ve got some thoughts on that, but that’s another column, I guess…