When a fella rides a wheelie on his motorcycle for 10 and a half miles, he has time for prayer, and folks tend to notice that sort of thing.
Evangelistic preacher Bryan Jackson holds the Guiness World Record for the longest, slowest wheelie, at just under 10 miles-per-hour, and he’s brining his family-friendly spectacular to the Pontotoc County Fair on July 7.
The show is free and will take place in the Agri-Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. Family Night means free admission to the fair. Families are simply asked to bring some canned goods to donate to the Pontotoc Food Pantry. (Arm bands, which allow fair-goers to ride the rides--not related to the motorcycle spectacular--will cost $20, starting at 5 p.m.)
“We’ll have motorcycle stunts, as well as incorporating family history, ministry outreach, and a short chapel service, during a show that lasts about an hour and 15 minutes,” said Jackson, a Texas native, who travels with his wife of 39 years, Tina, who works the LED wall and special effects.
Jackson holds five world records in motorcycle and ATV related stunts, and his family has a long history in ministry as well as in riding motorcycles, he said.
Jackson harkened back to the olden days of the 3-wheeler, a calcified dinosaur in the ATV world.
“We’ll have a short video that aired on ‘60 Minutes,’ back in the 80s, about 3-wheelers,” said Jackson, laughing. He performs a stunt on a customized version of the ancient relic of ATV history, originally manufactured in 1983.
The wheelies and bright lights are fun, but spreading the Christian Gospel is the heart of Jackson’s show, he said.
“We want to give people an opportunity to accept Jesus as their lord and savior,” said Jackson. “We have to share the Gospel message as we do our Christian due diligence. He chose me to do this, and we’re supposed to take the church to the people. It’s a great opportunity, through gifts and talents, to share the message of hope and the free gift of salvation.”