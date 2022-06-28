There are several ways to determine it is June even if you did not have a calendar. Many people associate summer heat, fresh garden vegetables, and the debut of the College World Series with the month of June. Native plants can also give clues that we have reached the sixth month of the year.
During mid-June elderberry can be seen blooming along creeks and ditches near bridge crossings in Pontotoc County. This column will describe elderberry and discuss precautions that should be taken if you plan to harvest the berries. The sources include University of Florida Extension Service publications including: “Elderberry and Elderflower (Sambucus Spp.): A Cultivation Guide for Florida” and a blog post entitled “Elderberry”.
Elderberry
Elderberry is a native perennial shrub that grows best in moist soils. It can reach heights of approximately ten feet. The blooms are a collection of small white flowers that produce an umbrella shape. The plants produce small, round, and dark purple berries that begin to ripen in mid-July.
The fruit can be used to produce juice, jelly, syrup, wine, pies, and dye. Medicinal benefits have been promoted to include anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Elderberry also provides wildlife habitat including cover and food. The berries are a favorite of several bird species which in turn spread the seed.
Be Careful
Parts of Elderberry plants have been noted to be poisonous. The foliage, stems, shoots, roots, and unripe berries can contain compounds related to cyanide. When processing the fruit, all stems, leaves, and unripe berries should be removed. Heating the berries can eliminate the dangerous compounds, but over-heating can remove the beneficial nutritional benefits. Picking wild berries can be risky since they grow near roadsides and bridges that are often treated with herbicides by right-of-way maintenance crews.
Elderberry is a beautiful and beneficial native plant that you can set your clock by. If you would like to learn more about elderberry or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.